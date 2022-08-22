Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Two Names Set For Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
WWE will film two episodes back-to-back of Smackdown tonight, and a new report suggests two names will be returning. Fightful Select reports that both Xavier Woods and JBL are set to appear at tonight’s taping in Detroit. Xavier Woods has been out of action for the entire month after...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
AEW News: Interim Women’s World Champion, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, & More
– AEW featured a YouTube clip of the Women’s World Championship match from AEW Dynamite, which you can see below. – AEW posted a clip for the confrontation between Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn from the same episode of Dynamite that you can watch below. – TheCHUGS YouTube channel...
411mania.com
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.25.22
-Sorry for this being so late, but I had softball games tonight and then my boys didn’t want to go to bad. Let’s get to it!. Tamina and Dana Brooke (24/7 Champion) vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. -Nikki has dropped her cape for a leather jacket, but still...
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
411mania.com
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, The New Day Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced a match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. They’ve also announced that Xavier Woods will return with Kofi Kingston, something reported earlier today. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Second Chance Fatal 4-Way For WWE Women’s Tag Team...
411mania.com
Update On Why Paul Heyman Hasn’t Appeared On TV Lately
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Paul Heyman has not appeared on WWE TV has been to sell the F5 he took from Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. The idea is that he needs to sell the move to make the spot mean something. Lesnar put Heyman through a table with it in the main event of the show.
411mania.com
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Talks About Unrealized PPV Matches With Top Names In WWE
On a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts talked about missing out on some matches during his career that certainly would have been memorable had they been allowed to occur (per Wrestling Inc). “[Hulk] Hogan, [The Ultimate] Warrior, [Randy] Savage, any of those guys would’ve been great during...
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Steep Viewership Drop After Punk vs. Moxley
As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite was back up to over a million viewers, getting 1,049,000. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was also up to an 0.34 (444,000 viewers), while it had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a closer look at the numbers including a look at each individual quarter. It will surprise no one to learn that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (0.39 rating) had the most-viewed quarter, although viewership and the 18-49 numbers dropped significantly after that. In fact, immediately after the match was over, everyone that tuned in that quarter immediately tuned out. Even still, the show consistently had over a million viewers for six of the eight quarters.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
