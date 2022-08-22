ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant

You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
wdrb.com

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
Wave 3

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was responding to a report of a fight in progress and was driving...
WLKY.com

LMPD officer sent to hospital after crash in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.
k105.com

Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot

A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
WLKY.com

Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 21-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on Westport Road last Friday. The coroner said the woman is Nayeli Cordova from Louisville. Cordova was found stabbed by the Louisville Metro Police Department in the 11000 block of Westport...
Wave 3

Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
WLKY.com

Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
