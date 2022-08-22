Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
wdrb.com
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
Wave 3
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was responding to a report of a fight in progress and was driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
LMPD officer sent to hospital after crash in PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.
WLKY.com
LMPD releases body cam video in response to lawsuit claiming teen was informant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police released body camera video from the scene of a deadly shooting at the center of a mother's lawsuit against the department. Devor Stoner, 17, was killed last year and his mother believes it happened while he was working as a confidential informant. Police...
k105.com
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
Here's why the FBI says the suspect in last week's downtown chase ran from police
John Lohden Jr. said he could purchase stolen guns as a police informant. In reality, he sold the firearms to authorities as part of a scheme, an FBI agent says. New information is coming out about the man who led police on a chase through downtown Louisville last week. A...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 21-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on Westport Road last Friday. The coroner said the woman is Nayeli Cordova from Louisville. Cordova was found stabbed by the Louisville Metro Police Department in the 11000 block of Westport...
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders looking to bring mountain bike park to vacant lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders are hoping to bring a new mountain biking skills course to Highland Park. It would be located under the I-264 underpass near the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport. “We know we're in a space which serves a tremendous asset to the community in the way...
Wave 3
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
WLKY.com
Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
Wave 3
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
wdrb.com
Officials say Clarksville wastewater project will take 'longer than previously expected'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a major sewer project that has caused road closures in southern Indiana will take "longer than previously expected." The Lincoln Drive Wastewater Project in Clarksville started in March, closing a large portion of Lincoln Drive. As part of the project, the Clarksville Wastewater Department...
WHAS 11
Louisville man tried to scam the FBI as an informant, federal complaint says
FBI confirmed rogue FBI informant, John Lohden Jr., tricked the FBI. When police finally caught up with him last week, he led officers on a car chase.
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
Comments / 2