familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

High Rock Park – Saratoga Springs, NY

There are many small, unappreciated spots of idyllic beauty in Saratoga Springs, such as this lovely park. Even during a busing summer afternoon, this park was a welcome break from the crowds visiting Saratoga Springs. We came to High Rock Park to find the mineral springs but were enchanted with the park’s beauty. This park is home to the original spring in Saratoga Springs, as well as a 9/11 monument made from the steel beams from the towers of the World Trade Center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022

Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
ALBANY, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Chris Stapleton At SPAC TONIGHT! Upgrades & More, What To Know Before You Go

Do you have your tickets to tonight's SOLD OUT Chris Stapleton show at SPAC? Here is everything you need to know about the show before you go!. Our unbelievable summer of Country shows continues in Saratoga Springs tonight, and if you have your tickets to what will be an amazing night of Country music - here is everything you need to know before you go, including info how to win a TICKET UPGRADE!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 25 front page

Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

