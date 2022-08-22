Read full article on original website
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
High Rock Park – Saratoga Springs, NY
There are many small, unappreciated spots of idyllic beauty in Saratoga Springs, such as this lovely park. Even during a busing summer afternoon, this park was a welcome break from the crowds visiting Saratoga Springs. We came to High Rock Park to find the mineral springs but were enchanted with the park’s beauty. This park is home to the original spring in Saratoga Springs, as well as a 9/11 monument made from the steel beams from the towers of the World Trade Center.
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Legendary ‘Tonight Show’ Personality Picks Saratoga for Last Show
For 30 years Doc Severinsen was the band leader and the guy who wore the flashy outfits on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show'. Today, Doc is 95 years old and still plays a mean trumpet. In fact, he's on tour. PBS recently featured Doc in a 2021 documentary called American Masters: Never Too Late. And apparently for Doc, it's not.
Country legend Randy Travis coming to Glens Falls
Country music legend Randy Travis is set to make an appearance at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. He is scheduled to take the stage on September 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the "Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up!" series.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
Destination New York: Skene Manor
Midway up a mountain in Whitehall is Skene Manor. It looks over the village that used to be called Skenesborough.
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022
Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
Chris Stapleton At SPAC TONIGHT! Upgrades & More, What To Know Before You Go
Do you have your tickets to tonight's SOLD OUT Chris Stapleton show at SPAC? Here is everything you need to know about the show before you go!. Our unbelievable summer of Country shows continues in Saratoga Springs tonight, and if you have your tickets to what will be an amazing night of Country music - here is everything you need to know before you go, including info how to win a TICKET UPGRADE!
Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY
Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
New hot dog joint opens on Amsterdam’s south side
Guge's Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he'd be interested in.
newyorkalmanack.com
Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History
On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
Police looking for missing Amsterdam teen
The Amsterdam Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Alicia Tirse, 15, of Amsterdam, has been missing since July 23.
Go Inside Water Slide World Before One of First Parks in Country is Torn Down
Out with the old and in with the new. Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks in the country, will be transformed from a summer tourist destination in Lake George, New York to a year-round living destination. See inside the abandoned water park that will soon be no more.
YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 25 front page
Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
