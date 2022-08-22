Read full article on original website
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Vehicle Shears Hydrant, Then Crashes into Auto Zone Store
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A single vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant sending water gushing then continued on, plowing into an Auto Zone storefront at Ming and Ash Road in the city of Bakersfield at approximately 11:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Bakersfield Police Department detained the vehicle’s single occupant who...
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits on Aug. 26. The department said officers will screen vehicles at the checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday morning. In a statement, Bakersfield police said DUI checkpoints can reduce the number of […]
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
crimevoice.com
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
Bakersfield Now
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 25, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender who frequents the downtown Bakersfield area off the streets. Marshals are looking for Henry Holland, 65. He has a criminal history that includes rape with force and battery on a peace officer. Holland is transient...
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield Californian
Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
Bakersfield Now
Cornerstone Bakery sells cookies to commemorate fallen KCSO K-9, Hannes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Employees at Cornerstone Bakery have been busy baking and decorating cookies to commemorate the fallen Kern County Sheriff deputy K-9 Hannes. K-9 Hannes began his watch with the Kern County Sheriff's Office on April 24, 2021, and died Thursday while responding to a shooting in...
