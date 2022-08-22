Read full article on original website
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
