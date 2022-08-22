Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Two Names Set For Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
WWE will film two episodes back-to-back of Smackdown tonight, and a new report suggests two names will be returning. Fightful Select reports that both Xavier Woods and JBL are set to appear at tonight’s taping in Detroit. Xavier Woods has been out of action for the entire month after...
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
Details On AEW Interest In Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return
As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on Monday’s episode of RAW after nine months as a free agent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Gargano going to WWE and how close he was to signing with AEW. According to the report, Gargano “strongly considered”...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.25.22
-Sorry for this being so late, but I had softball games tonight and then my boys didn’t want to go to bad. Let’s get to it!. Tamina and Dana Brooke (24/7 Champion) vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. -Nikki has dropped her cape for a leather jacket, but still...
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
Roman Reigns Says Vince McMahon’s Retirement Is ‘Hard To Believe’
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H taking over as the head of creative in WWE. Here are highlights:. On Vince McMahon retiring: “It was just hard to believe. I think along with...
Updated Brackets For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament
We have an updated bracket for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the brackets below for the tournament, which will conclude with the finals at All Out on September 4th:. Semifinals. * United Empire vs. The Elite. * The Dark...
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Steep Viewership Drop After Punk vs. Moxley
As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite was back up to over a million viewers, getting 1,049,000. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was also up to an 0.34 (444,000 viewers), while it had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a closer look at the numbers including a look at each individual quarter. It will surprise no one to learn that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (0.39 rating) had the most-viewed quarter, although viewership and the 18-49 numbers dropped significantly after that. In fact, immediately after the match was over, everyone that tuned in that quarter immediately tuned out. Even still, the show consistently had over a million viewers for six of the eight quarters.
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
Thunder Rosa Details Her Back Injury, Comments On The Rumors About Her
In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa gave more details on the injury that forced her to miss All Out, noting that it was her back. The injury is so severe that she’s having trouble walking. She also commented on recent rumors that she has heat with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, particularly after breaking Hayter’s nose. Here are highlights:
Matt Hardy Enjoyed Kenny Omega’s Return, Lashes Out At Critics of Omega and the Young Bucks
In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the return of Kenny Omega and took shots at those who don’t like Omega and the Young Bucks. Here are highlights:. On Kenny Omega’s return: “I enjoyed it. I...
