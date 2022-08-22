‘We want to be a big part of why we’re successful’: Can Utah’s receivers be a bigger part of the offense in 2022?

Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
‘He’s our Deebo Samuel’: ‘How Micah Bernard became one of Utah’s top playmakers
Running back Micah Bernard is one of the most athletic players on Utah’s roster and he’ll be heavily counted on this season as a playmaker in the offense. Bernard stepped in at cornerback in the Utes’ 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Also in that game, he made a remarkable, leaping, finger-tip touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone against the Buckeyes.
deseret.com
What’s the next barrier for Utah football to break down? Kyle Whittingham has an answer
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to breaking down barriers. Whittingham, college football’s second-longest tenured head coach at the FBS level, has turned the Utes into a perennial contender in the Pac-12 Conference and a team that’s become accustomed to being ranked among the country’s Top 25 teams.
blocku.com
What is Salt Lake NIL Club? Your Questions Answered
With “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) rules relaxing, one company has found a way to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to monetize themselves, and they’re now helping the University of Utah’s football program do just that. YOKE, an NIL-centric company that helps teams establish a message board-like...
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
‘We are going to be good on offense’: Why BYU football should be able to light up the scoreboard in 2022
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was in no mood to divulge a lot of information regarding his offense after the Cougars wrapped up 2022 preseason training camp with a closed, no-tackling scrimmage Tuesday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “We still have a lot of work to do,” Roderick said. “We are...
deseret.com
‘They have some big shoes to fill’: How Utah’s defensive ends are stacking up
Utah has a big void on the defensive line with Mika Tafua having moved on to the NFL. The Utes will be counting on a bunch of players to step up and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “We have a good group of defensive ends. There’s a lot of competition....
deseret.com
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
weber.edu
Weber State opens MARS Center at Hill Air Force Base
OGDEN, Utah – Weber State University is opening the Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center thanks to a generous donation of $3.5 million from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation. Located at the Falcon Hill Aerospace Research Park near Hill Air Force Base, the. MARS Center will...
deseret.com
High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Layton and Weber going down to the wire, Hillcrest wining in double overtime
Games rarely get more tense than Thursday’s game in Layton. The Lancers went into the second half up 1-0, but The Warriors wouldn’t go away easily. They tied the game 2-2 in the second half and push the game to a shutout. It was an amazingly tight shootout that ultimately went to 13 shots.
deseret.com
High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout
The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
deseret.com
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
UTA opens new Ogden Express Wildcat Shuttle
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Service will begin for an all-new Ogden Express (OGX) Wildcat Shuttle on Monday, Aug. 29 which will help make the Weber State University campus more accessible for students and staff. The OGX Wildcat Shuttle route will be free for all students and employees and will have six all-electric buses arriving every […]
deseret.com
After state strikes island idea, what’s next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University in Orem — finds a new appreciation for it.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
deseret.com
Utah division approves mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas...
Comments / 0