Read full article on original website
Related
Car window smashed; gear stolen from Search and Rescue volunteer
On Tuesday morning, a search and rescue volunteer from Utah County went to her vehicle and noticed the window was smashed and her gear was stolen.
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
kjzz.com
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
ksl.com
Utah family feels like they're being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY — A Sandy family said they're fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. "They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn't quite figure out what was happening," said Robert Smith. For nearly five months, Smith...
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
kjzz.com
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
kjzz.com
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
ksl.com
Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges
MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
kslnewsradio.com
Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Salt Lake Climbers Alliance
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance is seeking help after thousands of dollars of its equipment was stolen from a storage unit in the last few weeks. The gear stolen turned out to be some tools they need to maintain climbing areas across the Wasatch Front.
deseret.com
When reality TV gets too real — behind the downfall of Salt Lake’s most notorious ‘Real Housewife’
On Nov. 28, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah will receive her prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in New York. Last month, Shah shocked Bravo viewers when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shah, according to federal prosecutors, “victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.”
kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
ksl.com
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power working on canyon power lines to mitigate wildfires
SALT LAKE CITY — A current inconvenience for drivers on SR-190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon is meant to help mitigate the risk of wildfires, in part due to canyon power lines. Officials are hoping that knowledge will help drivers be more patient as the work continues. “We’re trying to...
Comments / 0