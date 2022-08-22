ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Davis County, UT
Utah family feels like they're being targeted over acceptance flags

SANDY — A Sandy family said they're fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. "They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn't quite figure out what was happening," said Robert Smith. For nearly five months, Smith...
SANDY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges

MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
MIDVALE, UT
deseret.com

When reality TV gets too real — behind the downfall of Salt Lake’s most notorious ‘Real Housewife’

On Nov. 28, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah will receive her prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in New York. Last month, Shah shocked Bravo viewers when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shah, according to federal prosecutors, “victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill

FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
FARMINGTON, UT

