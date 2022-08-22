ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Woman arrested in Acadia Parish hit-and-run after missing man’s body found near highway

An Estherwood woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a missing 36-year-old man’s body was found in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Eric Simar, 36, of Iota, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gravot Road and Maxie Highway in Iota on Aug. 16. Simar’s body was found on Wednesday on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville man accused of terrorizing Lafourche Parish woman with threats to shoot her and her family

An Abbeville man was arrested after Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he terrorized a Choctaw woman and her family with threats to shoot and kill them. Armon Walker, 24, was arrested Thursday on counts of terrorizing and cyberstalking in Vermilion Parish and transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center in Thibodaux, with help from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ABBEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says

One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
DUSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case

A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

Calcasieu Parish News

wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA

