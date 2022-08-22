An Estherwood woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a missing 36-year-old man’s body was found in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Eric Simar, 36, of Iota, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gravot Road and Maxie Highway in Iota on Aug. 16. Simar’s body was found on Wednesday on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO