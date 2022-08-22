Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in Acadia Parish hit-and-run after missing man’s body found near highway
An Estherwood woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a missing 36-year-old man’s body was found in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Eric Simar, 36, of Iota, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gravot Road and Maxie Highway in Iota on Aug. 16. Simar’s body was found on Wednesday on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Abbeville man accused of terrorizing Lafourche Parish woman with threats to shoot her and her family
An Abbeville man was arrested after Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he terrorized a Choctaw woman and her family with threats to shoot and kill them. Armon Walker, 24, was arrested Thursday on counts of terrorizing and cyberstalking in Vermilion Parish and transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center in Thibodaux, with help from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Sheriff's office: 1 dead, 4 wounded in St. Helena Parish shooting late Thursday
A late-night shooting near Greensburg in St. Helena Parish left one person dead and four wounded, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Officers were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Thursday to an area near the Last Stop Mini Mart, northwest of the town, said St. Helena Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Chaney.
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
theadvocate.com
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says
One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case
A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Daughter of Breaux Bridge hit-and-run victim speaks on her mother’s death [VIDEO]
In early August, the body of Camille Angelle was found in a Breaux Bridge ditch after being struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the road.
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
theadvocate.com
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
UPDATE: Police Make Arrest After Suspect Who Exposed Himself in Lafayette Restaurant Returned the Next Day
Lafayette Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Wedlock of Opelousas after he returned to the same restaurant a day after he allegedly exposed himself inside of the Ambassador Caffery establishment.
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
theadvocate.com
Hit-and-run driver sought after 22-year-old bicyclist killed in St. Landry Parish
A 22-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, on a highway in St. Landry Parish Wednesday morning. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, was biking on La. 182 near Whispering Oaks Lane when he was struck from behind by a 2007 Toyota Camry around 5:30 a.m.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
22-Year-Old Davonte Chane Edwards Died In A Bicycle Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a bicycle crash that killed a Breaux Bridge man in St. Kandry Parish on Wednesday. A crash took place near Whispering Oaks Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
wbrz.com
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
