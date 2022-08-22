Read full article on original website
KULR8
Helena Capital Football Overcomes Bozeman in Season Opener
Helena Capital beat Bozeman 28-21 at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night. The Bruins (1-0) host Billings West next and the Hawks (0-1) travel to Missoula to play the defending state champions, the Sentinel Spartans on Friday, September 2.
KULR8
Carroll set for season opener against No. 17 Montana Western
HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football. Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
Butte, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Billings Senior High School football team will have a game with Butte High School on August 25, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
KULR8
Production crew preparing for '1923' filming in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. -- Between its tales of copper mining glory and famous Uptown littered with century-old buildings, Butte has long been one of Montana's most historical cities. And with filming beginning to take place for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923,' Uptown may begin to look even more historic than usual.
Filming begins for 1923 series in Uptown Butte
Despite temporary inconveniences, city officials say the series is already making a positive economic impact on the town.
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
Montana Jewish Project completes purchase of historic Helena synagogue
The Montana Jewish Project (MJP) said it closed on the purchase of the Temple Emanu-El in Helena Thursday.
Char-Koosta News
Television show casting Indigenous talent
PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
NBCMontana
Aerial and ground crews attack fire south of Helena
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Grizzly Gulch area south of Helena. Officials estimate the fire at about 20 to 30 acres. A road block is in place at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road. Only residents are being allowed through.
KULR8
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT. FOR EAST CENTRAL BROADWATER COUNTY... At 522 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of. Townsend, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to...
montanarightnow.com
Rainfall causes landslide near Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark Nat'l Forest
HELENA, Mont. - There is a landslide due to hefty rainfall by Benchmark Road near the Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Tuesday. HLCNF is warning visitors via Facebook the conditions of the landslide are likely to worsen with more rain forecasted. Visitors should consider choosing...
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
KULR8
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responds to incident near Twin Bridges
A crew from Malmstrom Air Force Base was called into action Wednesday after a report of unexploded ordnance was made near Twin Bridges.
Helena leaders still split on city commission candidates
After talking it over for roughly an hour on Tuesday night, Helena city commissioners still couldn’t come to a consensus on who they want to fill a vacant position on the commission.
