Butte, MT

KULR8

Carroll set for season opener against No. 17 Montana Western

HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football. Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
HELENA, MT
MY 103.5

[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?

If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.

We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
MANHATTAN, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Production crew preparing for '1923' filming in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- Between its tales of copper mining glory and famous Uptown littered with century-old buildings, Butte has long been one of Montana's most historical cities. And with filming beginning to take place for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923,' Uptown may begin to look even more historic than usual.
BUTTE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show

It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
Char-Koosta News

Television show casting Indigenous talent

PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
PABLO, MT
NBCMontana

Aerial and ground crews attack fire south of Helena

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Grizzly Gulch area south of Helena. Officials estimate the fire at about 20 to 30 acres. A road block is in place at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road. Only residents are being allowed through.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT. FOR EAST CENTRAL BROADWATER COUNTY... At 522 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of. Townsend, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena

UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
montanarightnow.com

Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam

A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
HELENA, MT

