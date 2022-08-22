ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
CUDAHY, WI
Six Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack

A Waukesha County judge has dropped a half-dozen charges against the man accused of last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Darrell Brooks Junior still faces 77 charges for the incident, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. Attorneys for both sides argued over what evidence should be allowed at trial...
WAUKESHA, WI
Waukesha parade attack Darrell Brooks has some charges dropped

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was in court Thursday, Aug. 25 ahead of his October jury trial. The main focus of the hearing was determining what will and won't be allowed as evidence during Brooks' trial. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow...
WAUKESHA, WI
Cudahy shooting, South Milwaukee man wounded: police

CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police said a South Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Nicholson and Whitnall late Thursday, Aug. 25. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was in his vehicle outside of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman's home. The South Milwaukee man, 18, arrived and claimed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend.
CUDAHY, WI
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order

MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
JACKSON, WI
Milwaukee house fire, homicide near 83rd and Nash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash. It happened at approximately 4:12 a.m. MFD responded to a residence for a house fire and located a deceased victim. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
MILWAUKEE, WI

