FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
CBS 58
18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting kills mother, injures father, aunt, 2nd man
A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned.
seehafernews.com
Six Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
A Waukesha County judge has dropped a half-dozen charges against the man accused of last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Darrell Brooks Junior still faces 77 charges for the incident, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. Attorneys for both sides argued over what evidence should be allowed at trial...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack Darrell Brooks has some charges dropped
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was in court Thursday, Aug. 25 ahead of his October jury trial. The main focus of the hearing was determining what will and won't be allowed as evidence during Brooks' trial. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy shooting, South Milwaukee man wounded: police
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police said a South Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Nicholson and Whitnall late Thursday, Aug. 25. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was in his vehicle outside of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman's home. The South Milwaukee man, 18, arrived and claimed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Death investigation near 11th and Keefe, heavy police presence
There is a significant police presence near 11th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says an adult male is dead on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire; Woman killed, others wounded
Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center. A woman was killed, and a suspect is wanted.
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
One killed in shooting near 60th and Port
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide near 60th and Port.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, homicide near 83rd and Nash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash. It happened at approximately 4:12 a.m. MFD responded to a residence for a house fire and located a deceased victim. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
CBS 58
Girlfriend of Anthony Huber, man killed by Rittenhouse, speaks out on 2-year anniversary
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two years ago, three men were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha. Two of those men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, died, and Rittenhouse was tried and found not guilty of homicide. Rittenhouse's attorneys argued that this was a case...
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect wants jail cell evidence, interrogation tapes suppressed
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy will be in court Thursday and Friday for motions hearings. Waukesha County prosecutors say Darrell Brooks killed six people last November when he drove his SUV through the Christmas parade. More than 70 others were hurt. Brooks' trial is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
