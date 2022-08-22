Safety concerns prompt Greenwich officials to eye panhandling ordinance

Greenwich town leaders are trying to put the brakes on panhandling due to safety concerns.

Drivers keep seeing panhandlers asking for money near the very busy intersection off Exit 5 in Greenwich. First Selectman Fred Camillo says he's also received complaints of panhandlers following people as they walk in stores.

Camillo says he knows they have rights, but he plans on crafting a town ordinance that will keep everyone safe, including panhandlers.

In neighboring Stamford, a man who calls himself "B-more" spoke willingly to News 12 about his panhandling experience over the last year and a half.

He said, "Sometimes you get the new people and you get some guys getting in the streets and they walk all the way down with all the cars in the street. That's a no no."

He admits he was one of those guys. He said, "I got a ticket but I paid it because I was in the street. That was in 2020."

He says he learned his lesson and applauds Camillo for trying to make his town safer.

Camillo is asking everyone to use good judgment before handing over money.

"The problem is even if it's not a scam, the more you give, the more they're going to stay there and come back over and over again and that's not really getting at the heart of what the problem is." said Camillo.

Camillo says the ordinance will be discussed at a Board of Selectman meeting Thursday.