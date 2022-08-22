ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate

Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables' offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
The Woodlands Township Board proposes historically low tax rate

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors unanimously proposed its lowest tax rate in its 12-year history at a 2023 Budget Workshop meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All seven (7) Directors voted on a proposed tax rate of $0.1875 cents per $100 of appraised value...
Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease

Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office

The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023

The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses

(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election

Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE OF CONROE WISHING TO AVAIL, THEMSELVES OF THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 59 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE HEREBY GIVES NOTICE OF SALE UNDER SAID ACT THIS SALE IS BEING MADE TO SATISFY A LANDLORD LEIN BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED ON LINE AT www.storageauction.com STARTING ON 09/13/22 CONTENTS ARE MISCELLANEOUS, HOUSEHOLD GOODS AND PERSONAL ITEMS OF TENANTS AS LISTED, RICHARD CASTILLO, EDWIN GEMMER, GINGER HOWES, IGNACIO OLVERA, LINDA PRESSWOOD, AUTHOR WARREN. PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE IN CASH ONLY. SELF SERVICE STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY BID AND WITHDRAW PROPERTY FROM SALE.
Liberty County to take over tax collection services for Dayton ISD

Liberty County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approved a contract with Dayton ISD for tax collection services. Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown called the contract “historic” since Dayton ISD has had its own tax collection system in place until now. With the retirement of key personnel at the District, the County has been asked to take over, he said.
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23

School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew…
