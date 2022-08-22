Read full article on original website
Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables' offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
New Caney ISD trustees approve larger budget, lower tax rate for FY 2022-23
New Caney ISD trustees approved the district's budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 on Aug. 15. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD’s board of trustees approved a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that is almost $20 million more than the previous fiscal year’s budget, according to district budget documents.
The Woodlands Township's 2023 tax rate to dip below no-new-revenue rate
The Woodlands Township concluded its budget workshops Aug. 24. (Screenshot via The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township board of directors set a maximum proposed property tax rate of $0.1875 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 24 budget workshop, and it will adopt the rate in early September, officials said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township Board proposes historically low tax rate
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors unanimously proposed its lowest tax rate in its 12-year history at a 2023 Budget Workshop meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All seven (7) Directors voted on a proposed tax rate of $0.1875 cents per $100 of appraised value...
Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease
Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
Montgomery County notebook: Budget approval preview
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners are set to approve a $397...
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget
Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approves November tax rate election
Through a 6-1 vote, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has called a special tax rate election set for Nov. 8. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has officially given the go ahead for a voter-approval tax rate election. The board of trustees voted...
Magnolia ISD calls first bond election since 2015 for Nov. 8, says future bond likely for third high school
The board approved a bond package at the Aug. 8 meeting that includes funds to build new schools, expand space for career and technical education programs, purchase new buses and add synthetic turf to fields at the high schools, among other projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Magnolia ISD board of...
See student enrollment trends, salaries and more data for Spring, Klein ISDs
At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2021-22 school year, while Spring ISD's student enrollment has dropped by 5.54% during that same time period. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school...
Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office
The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
Oak Ridge North adopts no-new-revenue tax rate, amends Waste Management contract
At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Oak Ridge North City Council adopted a tax rate of $0.4248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 and approved an amended contract with Waste Management. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Oak Ridge North unanimously approved and adopted a no-new-revenue fiscal year...
Spring ISD board Positions 1, 2, 3 are uncontested ahead of Nov. election
Spring ISD board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges (left) and Trustee Deborah Jensen (right) have filed for re-election in the Nov. 8 election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, no challengers have filed to run for three Spring ISD...
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023
The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election
Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
Liberty County to take over tax collection services for Dayton ISD
Liberty County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approved a contract with Dayton ISD for tax collection services. Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown called the contract “historic” since Dayton ISD has had its own tax collection system in place until now. With the retirement of key personnel at the District, the County has been asked to take over, he said.
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23
School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew…
