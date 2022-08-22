The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO