Lightfoot: Chicago an economic engine, not a 'hellhole'

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey is displaying willful ignorance about Chicago in his latest disparaging comments about the city.

After previously seeming to soften his stance, state Sen. Darren Bailey was back to calling Chicago a “hellhole” during last week’s Illinois State Fair, as GOP members gathered in Springfield.

Lightfoot on Monday said she’s mystified that someone who says he wants to be governor of the whole state seemingly can’t be bothered to learn anything about the city.

She said Chicago is the state’s economic engine.

Lightfoot said Bailey and his Republican colleagues are playing to the lowest common denominator within their party’s base.

Bailey -- a farmer from Southern Illinois -- has tried to blame Lightfoot and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker for violence in the city.

Comments / 15

the ringer
3d ago

An economic engine for gangs and criminals alike.

Reply(1)
9
 

