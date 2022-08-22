ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

The 15% tip appears to be dead

The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
