Sound Transit receives new Sounder cars

 3 days ago

The first two of 11 new cars for the Sounder S Line have arrived in Seattle. The two new cars, one cab and one coach, are part of an 11-car order approved by the Sound Transit Board in 2020 totaling three passenger cab cars and eight coach cars. All the cars were manufactured by Alstom (formerly Bombardier, which was acquired in 2021) under a $46.5 million contract.

For that contract, Sound Transit partnered with two other transit agencies, California’s San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission and North County Transit District, to reduce the unit price for each rail car with a larger order.

A second shipment of two more cars is expected in mid-September.

The 11 new cars will increase the Sounder passenger car fleet to 78, which includes both cab and coach cars.

All the cars being purchased include the latest safety design features known as Crash Energy Management (CEM), a technology designed to absorb energy in the event of a collision. Main elements include an "energy absorption zone" at each end of the car and couplers that can absorb energy between cars. Cab cars also feature a full-width windshield for enhanced sightlines.

All the new cars will go through inspections, systems testing and commissioning before being put in service. The first of the new cars are expected to be in service this fall.

New Podcast Saltwater Soundwalk highlights the people, land and water of Seattle

Saltwater Soundwalk is a podcast that takes listeners on a journey from Gas Works Park along the Burke Gilman trail to the entrance of the Ship Canal at the Fremont Bridge and explores the people, land, and waterways that define Seattle. Artists Jenny Asarnow and Rachel Lam (Anigiduwagi enrolled Cherokee Nation) created Saltwater Soundwalk as a site-specific audio experience that explores our relationships and responsibilities towards the Salish Sea and connecting waters, centering on Indigenous Coast Salish voices and language.
Partner Profile: Stacy Nguyen Creative

At Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, we make it a priority to work with Women and Minority Owned Businesses (WMBE). Through our WMBE contracts and purchases, we support businesses that are state-certified or self-identified as being at least 51% owned by people of color and/or women. We will be sharing the amazing work of some of these businesses in this new quarterly profile series.
Arts In Parks temporary art installations summer 2022

Three local artists, Ken Roepe, Tory Franklin, and Jean Bradbury installed temporary artworks in Westcrest Park, Pritchard Island Beach Park, and Cal Anderson Park, respectively. Installations will be on display starting now through the early Fall and are part of Arts in Parks, a partnership between Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) which includes a number of free events and temporary art projects that will activate community parks this summer. There is something for everyone this summer! Click here for more information and a calendar guide about the events.
Seattle Named a 2022 'Digital Inclusion Trailblazer'

Seattle Meets All Six Criteria to Be Named 'Trailblazer' for the Sixth Time. On Monday, August 22, Seattle was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA). The city made the list for the sixth time due to its leadership in digital equity. Seattle is one of 32 government agencies to receive this honor.
SYEP Applications Open now for Fall!

Foundations and Pathways Program application is open now and will close at 3 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022. The Foundations and Pathways program is a new, redesign of our previous Learn and Earn program, where participants received 1:1 support and weekly cohort-based sessions on pre-employment soft skills. Our new program will offer two different offerings, to best support your career development journey (see information below)!
HSD Announces Funding Awards for Youth Behavioral Health Services

The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to announce the results of the Youth and Young Adult Behavioral Health RFP which closed May 16, 2022, releasing $938,841 of HSD General Fund dollars for organizations to provide behavioral health support to young people. Funding of these services was last released...
The Importance of Artistic Storytelling

The missing narratives of African American history including the Great Migration in the canons of American History are being unveiled, especially, by African American scholars who have researched and published about the African American experience for over a Century. However, Jacob Lawrence and August Wilson are two American artistic dignitaries...
