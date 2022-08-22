ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

RS Recommends: The Best CBD Products for Pain Relief (That Might Actually Work)

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Anyone who suffers from chronic pain knows all too well how hard it is to treat, with options being either ineffective or dangerously addictive and full of side effects. But there’s a natural treatment that many users swear by: CBD .

Does CBD Help Relieve Pain?

If you’re unfamiliar, CBD (or cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. In other words, it’s the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you “high” (that’s the THC). Since CBD was made federally legal in 2018, studies and user feedback have indicated that the substance can help a range of issues from insomnia to anxiety — and even chronic pain.

But what makes CBD an effective pain relief treatment? “The biggest benefit of CBD is lowering inflammation, which then lowers pain,” says Garrett Greller, founder of Uncle Bud’s Hemp . “CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, but for our pain relief products, what it really is is CBD on top of our proprietary pain relief formula,” he says. “When you mix [CBD] with powerful topical over-the-counter ingredients, you get something that doesn’t just mask the pain.”

Of course, because CBD is so new, many are still hesitant to try it. That’s why Uncle Bud’s CEO, Bruno Schiavi, says people need reminding about how safe CBD really is. “This is an alternative. We’re not telling people that you should do this instead of that, we’re telling them ‘try our products, because you might be surprised,’” he says. “And if you look at our reviews, I mean, our products are literally changing people’s lives.”

What Are the Best CBD Products for Pain Relief?

Whether you’re looking to treat arthritis, muscle fatigue, or joint soreness, CBD is worth trying. But because it’s a relatively new product, differentiating the good from the bad can be tricky. “When CBD first became legal, there were thousands of brands that came about and you didn’t know what the quality of the CBD was or where they were deriving it from,” says Greller.

When seeking the best CBD brands for pain relief, Greller says to look for transparency. Information about where hemp seeds are coming from, how much CBD is in the product, and a thorough list of other OTC ingredients is all key when deciding on the right brand.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best CBD for pain relief that you can buy online right now. We’ve included topical CBD for pain, as well as other products like CBD gummies for pain. (Just keep in mind that these products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)

1. Uncle Bud’s Hemp CBD Roll-On

Editor’s Pick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pbr3R_0hR7b6g500

Uncle Bud’s Hemp is our favorite CBD for pain relief, and we’re not alone in recommending the brand: Magic Johnson is an investor and spokesperson for the brand, and if it’s good enough for a three-time NBA MVP, it’s good enough for us.

Founder Garrett Greller created the first Uncle Bud’s formula after being diagnosed with arthritis at 14, but soon realized the effectiveness of his creation, and started a brand around it. The formula combines CBD with natural anti-inflammatory ingredients like trolamine salicylate, which work to reduce swelling and ease joint and muscle pain.

The roll-on bottle makes it easy to apply, and a QR code on the back of the bottle shows seed-to-sale information about the CBD, which gives us peace of mind that we’re using the good stuff.

Bonus: Use code RS30 at checkout to score 30% off full-priced Uncle Bud’s products.

Buy Uncle Bud's CBD Roll-On $28.99

2. CBDfx Cream

Best high potency cbd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN9o9_0hR7b6g500

If you’re looking for a strong CBD for pain relief, check out this cream from CBDfx. Its formula includes either 1000 or 3000 milligrams of CBD, plus menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine — all of which can help ease pain. We also like that CBDfx is transparent about its CBD sourcing (it all comes from Kentucky), and its products are third-party tested to ensure safety.

Buy CBDfx Cream $49.99

3. TryTheCBD Cream

Best CBD Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoOxC_0hR7b6g500

One of the best CBD creams for pain relief is this one from TryTheCBD. The cream provides a 500-milligram dose of CBD that’s bolstered by natural oils, peppermint, and menthol. The CBD itself is sourced from a non-GMO hemp farm in Colorado, and the formula has been tested for purity by a third-party lab.

Buy s $49.99

4. Pure Hemp CBD Cooling Gel

Best CBD roll-on

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Il1Ve_0hR7b6g500

Another great roll-on CBD for pain relief is this Pure Hemp roll-on stick. With 500 milligrams of pure CBD, as well as menthol, peppermint, and essential oils like rosemary oil, the stick can be used for targeted pain relief on muscles or joints. Pure Hemp has their product lab tested by a third party, and you can see the results by scanning a QR code on the back of each roll-on stick.

Buy Pure Hemp CBD Cooling Gel $32.17

5. Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies

Best CBD Gummies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmBvZ_0hR7b6g500

If you’d rather chew your pain relief product, check out these Mission Farms CBD gummies. We think they’re the best CBD pain relief gummies out there, delivering 25 milligrams of fast-absorbing, extra-strength nano CBD throughout your system. Because it’s ingested instead of applied topically, the Mission Farms gummies help ease pain throughout the body. They also work to reduce anxiety and insomnia, which can of course be nagging side effects of chronic pain.

Buy Mission Farms CBD Gummies $69

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: You Can (Finally) Buy a Peloton on Amazon

Your spin class dreams have finally come true: It’s about to get a lot easier to hop on a Peloton at home. This week, the well-known fitness company announced it would sell its popular Original Peloton indoor exercise bike and some of its accessories for the first time on Amazon. Buy: Peloton Bike at $1,445.00 It’s a big deal for Prime members, since anyone who wanted a bike could previously only order it through Peloton’s site (and wait months for it to arrive) or order a Peloton alternative instead. Prime members can also get the bike delivered within days thanks...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Chronic Pain#Back Pain#Muscle Pain#Cbd#Uncle Bud S Hemp
thefreshtoast.com

What Is ‘Clean Weed’ And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

“Clean weed” is becoming more popular on the West Coast. But is it better than regular weed?. Clean products are nothing new. But “clean weed” is a different thing altogether, a new phenomenon that will likely grow more common, at least according to some experts. The Los...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatingWell

Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid May Help Reverse Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, New Research Suggests—Here Are 4 Foods That Deliver Both

Despite what those Instagram ads or juice companies might lead you to believe, a healthy liver does a beautiful job of "cleansing" and "detoxing" itself. That said, a surprising number—about 25% of U.S. adults, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases—actually have a condition in which their liver's function is impacted due to excess fat accumulation within it. Speaking of liver function, by the way, the liver aids in everything from breaking down the food we eat to converting extra blood sugar into glycogen (stored energy) we can use later and regulating blood levels of amino acids (protein building blocks) to clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous things, according to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

74K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy