RS Recommends: The Best CBD Products for Pain Relief (That Might Actually Work)

Anyone who suffers from chronic pain knows all too well how hard it is to treat, with options being either ineffective or dangerously addictive and full of side effects. But there’s a natural treatment that many users swear by: CBD .

Does CBD Help Relieve Pain?

If you’re unfamiliar, CBD (or cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. In other words, it’s the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you “high” (that’s the THC). Since CBD was made federally legal in 2018, studies and user feedback have indicated that the substance can help a range of issues from insomnia to anxiety — and even chronic pain.

But what makes CBD an effective pain relief treatment? “The biggest benefit of CBD is lowering inflammation, which then lowers pain,” says Garrett Greller, founder of Uncle Bud’s Hemp . “CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, but for our pain relief products, what it really is is CBD on top of our proprietary pain relief formula,” he says. “When you mix [CBD] with powerful topical over-the-counter ingredients, you get something that doesn’t just mask the pain.”

Of course, because CBD is so new, many are still hesitant to try it. That’s why Uncle Bud’s CEO, Bruno Schiavi, says people need reminding about how safe CBD really is. “This is an alternative. We’re not telling people that you should do this instead of that, we’re telling them ‘try our products, because you might be surprised,’” he says. “And if you look at our reviews, I mean, our products are literally changing people’s lives.”

What Are the Best CBD Products for Pain Relief?

Whether you’re looking to treat arthritis, muscle fatigue, or joint soreness, CBD is worth trying. But because it’s a relatively new product, differentiating the good from the bad can be tricky. “When CBD first became legal, there were thousands of brands that came about and you didn’t know what the quality of the CBD was or where they were deriving it from,” says Greller.

When seeking the best CBD brands for pain relief, Greller says to look for transparency. Information about where hemp seeds are coming from, how much CBD is in the product, and a thorough list of other OTC ingredients is all key when deciding on the right brand.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best CBD for pain relief that you can buy online right now. We’ve included topical CBD for pain, as well as other products like CBD gummies for pain. (Just keep in mind that these products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)

1. Uncle Bud’s Hemp CBD Roll-On

Editor’s Pick

Uncle Bud’s Hemp is our favorite CBD for pain relief, and we’re not alone in recommending the brand: Magic Johnson is an investor and spokesperson for the brand, and if it’s good enough for a three-time NBA MVP, it’s good enough for us.

Founder Garrett Greller created the first Uncle Bud’s formula after being diagnosed with arthritis at 14, but soon realized the effectiveness of his creation, and started a brand around it. The formula combines CBD with natural anti-inflammatory ingredients like trolamine salicylate, which work to reduce swelling and ease joint and muscle pain.

The roll-on bottle makes it easy to apply, and a QR code on the back of the bottle shows seed-to-sale information about the CBD, which gives us peace of mind that we’re using the good stuff.

Bonus: Use code RS30 at checkout to score 30% off full-priced Uncle Bud’s products.

Buy Uncle Bud's CBD Roll-On $28.99

2. CBDfx Cream

Best high potency cbd

If you’re looking for a strong CBD for pain relief, check out this cream from CBDfx. Its formula includes either 1000 or 3000 milligrams of CBD, plus menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine — all of which can help ease pain. We also like that CBDfx is transparent about its CBD sourcing (it all comes from Kentucky), and its products are third-party tested to ensure safety.

Buy CBDfx Cream $49.99

3. TryTheCBD Cream

Best CBD Cream

One of the best CBD creams for pain relief is this one from TryTheCBD. The cream provides a 500-milligram dose of CBD that’s bolstered by natural oils, peppermint, and menthol. The CBD itself is sourced from a non-GMO hemp farm in Colorado, and the formula has been tested for purity by a third-party lab.

Buy s $49.99

4. Pure Hemp CBD Cooling Gel

Best CBD roll-on

Another great roll-on CBD for pain relief is this Pure Hemp roll-on stick. With 500 milligrams of pure CBD, as well as menthol, peppermint, and essential oils like rosemary oil, the stick can be used for targeted pain relief on muscles or joints. Pure Hemp has their product lab tested by a third party, and you can see the results by scanning a QR code on the back of each roll-on stick.

Buy Pure Hemp CBD Cooling Gel $32.17

5. Mission Farms Pure CBD Gummies

Best CBD Gummies

If you’d rather chew your pain relief product, check out these Mission Farms CBD gummies. We think they’re the best CBD pain relief gummies out there, delivering 25 milligrams of fast-absorbing, extra-strength nano CBD throughout your system. Because it’s ingested instead of applied topically, the Mission Farms gummies help ease pain throughout the body. They also work to reduce anxiety and insomnia, which can of course be nagging side effects of chronic pain.

Buy Mission Farms CBD Gummies $69