'Finish the mission': Why OU football's Theo Wease returned for fresh start with Sooners after injury, becoming father

Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners freshman duo Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson aiming to contribute in year 1
Oklahoma’s passing attack is headlined by solidified receivers like Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops, but two freshmen are making large strides. Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson, both four-star recruits, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings, were early-enrollees last spring. Their performances during fall camp have positioned them to be likely contributors for the Sooners this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel readies for first start with Sooners while backup battle continues
As Dillon Gabriel nears his first start as Oklahoma’s quarterback, preparation remains his utmost focus. Gabriel spent the spring, summer and preseason readying for the challenge this season presents. He built relationships with his teammates through meals and retreats, and helped them learn the offensive system he previously honed at Central Florida with now-OU coordinator Jeff Lebby.
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview
The Sooners' quarterback said Thursday he's excited to get to game week and can't wait to take the field next Saturday against UTEP.
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is 'More Like a Sam Bradford Than Baker Mayfield'
Dillon Gabriel's sky-high standards were an early indicator of his perfect fit in Norman, and now his coach calls him "quiet and kind of an assassin."
Oklahoma football: Case for and against Oklahoma making 2022 College Football Playoff?
It was only a few weeks ago that we were wondering how the Associated Press and Coaches Poll voters would rank the Sooners heading into the post-Lincoln Riley era of Oklahoma football. Now there’s even talk about OU’s chances to make it back to the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Daily Football Podcast: Talking Beville or Booty, The Cheetah and UTEP
Will Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville win the backup quarterback job? Or will it be Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty or four-star freshman Nick Evers?. Also, OU Daily football beat writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down the Sooners' new Cheetah position, along with other positions ahead of OU's matchup with UTEP on Sept. 3.
Podcast: Sooners season opener is close | Offense & defense expectations | Season Predictions | Recruiting
10 Days until Sooners 2022 season kicks off| Offense & Defense expectations| Fall standouts| Recruiting talk| Commits to come?| Much more. Sooners are close to opening the 2022 season, and Oklahoma has dwindled down expectations according to national pundits, but what do the Sooners end up being like on offense and defense? Can OU finish out their class hot and by landing elite-level talent? A top-5 class? Where do things stand with top targets?| Predictions on the 2022 season| Will Dillon Gabriel be at OU for more than one year? Much more!
FOX Sports
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
Oklahoma Daily
OU softball: Sooners to break ground on Love's Field with ceremony in September
Oklahoma softball will break ground on Love's Field with a ceremony held Sept. 23, it announced Thursday. The celebration will feature speeches from OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., athletic director Joe Castiglione, the Sooners’ redshirt senior shortstop Grace Lyons and coach Patty Gasso. The new stadium is expected to open in 2024.
Dillon Gabriel might well turn out to be best Sooner quarterback this century
Over the past decade — and even in the decade before that — the Oklahoma football program had produced some of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, under Lincoln Riley, OU seized claim to the title as Quarterback U. Two Heisman winners and a Heisman runner-up played under Riley at OU. With that reputation, Riley was able to attract the top quarterback recruits in the country while at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Memorial Stadium welcomes 3 new restaurants, previous vendors to return
The University of Oklahoma hosted the Levy’s Annual Food and Beverage showcase, which featured the university and its partner’s food offerings at the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this fall. The showcase featured a number of vendors that will be in the stadium this year, many of them returning from...
Emmitt Smith in OKC, Talks OU and Texas Joining SEC
Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as the guest speaker for the Salvation Army's "Doing the Most Good" dinner event.
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
Final round of extras needed for “Tulsa King”
A major production is about to wrap up filming in Oklahoma, but they are still in need of a few actors.
news9.com
Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police
Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
