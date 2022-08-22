Read full article on original website
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue Torres
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames Patrick
7x7.com
7 Classic Diners in San Francisco
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces exciting new lineup for Golden Gate Park concert series
Grammy-winning musicians, popular indie acts and a banjo virtuoso were revealed in the newest slate of performers.
tmpresale.com
Bay Area R & B Music Experience: Monica, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwines concert in San Francisco, CA Oct 22, 2022 – presale passcode
The new Bay Area R & B Music Experience: Monica, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwine presale passcode is now on our site! During this limited time presale period you have got a tremendous opportunity to get concert tickets before the public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Bay Area R &...
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The streets and sidewalks in this San Francisco neighborhood are sinking
The streets and sidewalks in this San Francisco neighborhood are sinking. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A San Francisco neighborhood is sinking. Residents are waking...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
Enjoy Four Nights Of Parties In SF At Public Works Anniversary Celebration
Public Works, a popular nightclub in SF’s Mission District, is celebrating its 12th anniversary with four nights of parties from September 15th-18th. Best known as a hot spot for EDM-fueled dance parties and late-night DJ sets, their anniversary party promises to be a celebration to remember. The event features an impressive lineup of talented international DJs including John Talabot, Axel Bowman, Amon Tobin, Acid Pauli, and Detroit techno legend, Jeff Mills. Public Works was founded in 2010 and hosts frequent DJ nights along with comedy shows, storytelling nights, art exhibits, and a variety of other events. The space is known for its exceptional sound system, dazzling laser light shows, and a come-as-you-are environment that captures the best parts of rave culture. Main Stage Soundpieces in the Loft
48hills.org
Arts Forecast: EXIT Theatre is closing its doors, but it’s far from defeated
Arts and culture editor Marke B. is on European vacay—so very Chevy Chase of him—in the meantime, editor-at-large Caitlin Donohue is keeping tabs on the fraught creative industry tidings and fabulous local events coming your way this week. CURTAIN CALL FOR EXIT THEATRE. You could just about hear...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!
San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic
I’ve written a couple of columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco’s return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up recently, costing us millions in lost revenue and and dampening our cinematic reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That’s exactly what...
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local
The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lake Merritt Plaza | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Erika Kim. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of...
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
juxtapoz.com
Faith Ringgold: American Story
As part of their original short film series “FAMSF Presents”, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco are delighted to share their latest short documentary “Faith Ringgold: American Story.”. Produced on the occasion of the exhibition Faith Ringgold: American People (de Young museum, through November 27, 2022),...
CBS News
Popular Filipino eatery gets new spot in San Francisco Ferry Building
The popular Filipino eatery Señor Sisig started serving dishes out of a food truck. Now there's a new waterfront location in San Francisco's Ferry Building.
Last remaining Big Lots in San Francisco is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
The Big Lots at 3333 Mission Street closed for good on Aug. 12, a spokesperson confirmed.
