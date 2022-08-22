ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Leaders Vote To Virtually Kill Wind Farm Project

(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

With Woodbury County Board approval, setback distance for wind turbines will increase

SIOUX CITY – More than 100 people attended the final reading of a Woodbury County ordinance revision to increase wind turbine setbacks. For three weeks in a row, many Woodbury County residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak in favor of changing the current commercial wind ordinance setback distances for residences from 1,250 feet to 2,500 feet. Some of those who spoke want larger setback distances, or completely ban commercial turbines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Archeologists work to piece together the story of laborers at Sioux City's former Milwaukee Road railroad shops

Cherie Haury-Artz, an archeological technologist at the Office of the State Archeologist, talks about efforts to clean artifacts Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. The Office of the State Archeologist has set up a field lab at the museum where staff and volunteers are processing items uncovered during an April archeological survey at the museum, a former Milwaukee Road shop. The survey is intended to shed light on camps used by laborers at the Milwaukee Road's engine terminal and car repair shops which was built starting in 1916 and opened in 1918.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for unauthorized card use

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
Sioux City Journal

Seaboard Triumph Foods logo now on Siouxland Expo Center

SIOUX CITY — The Seaboard Triumph Foods logo now graces the south side of the Siouxland Expo Center, ahead of a Friday naming announcement. On Thursday afternoon, a crew had affixed the pork company's logo and the letters "s-e-a" to the building at 550 Expo Center Drive. The outline of the letters "b-o" were also visible.
SIOUX CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kscj.com

AMMONIA TRUCK ROLLOVER CLOSES 260TH STREET

FIRE RESCUE UNITS FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 260TH STREET NEAR CF INDUSTRIES TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A TANKER TRUCK CARRYING AMMONIA ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE. SALIX AND SGT BLUFF FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 9:15 A.M. AND SIOUX CITY’S HAZ-MAT UNIT WAS SENT TO THE SCENE. 260TH STREET WAS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Seeing Increase In RSV Cases

(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in R-S-V cases — the virus usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults, and it can be more severe for those with emphysema, C-O-P-D, heart failure, and other “complicated medical conditions.” He says people who get sick with R-S-V might think they have a cold, and some worry it could be COVID. Joyce says the only thing that can be done about R-S-V is to let it run its course, which usually takes seven to ten days.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET

NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

TRANSIENT & PANHANDLING COMPLAINTS INCREASE

COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING TRANSIENTS PANHANDLING, LOITERING OR SLEEPING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BEGGING FOR MONEY AT BUSY INTERSECTIONS ARE ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SOME OF THOSE ACTIVITIES ARE PROTECTED BY LAW:. PANHAN1 OC……..UNLAWFUL. :24...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. The child is in critical condition, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. At 6:09 p.m., Sioux City Fire...
SIOUX CITY, IA

