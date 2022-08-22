ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Moisturized to the Gods: Ariana Grande Unveils ‘God Is a Woman’ Line of Body Products

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Ariana Grande ’s r.e.m. beauty line hit Ulta stores just this April, but the award-winning singer has more in store for her fans. Grande has just released her brand-new God is a Woman Body Line , an extension of her original God is a Woman fragrance collection .

Buy God is a Woman Body Line $12+

This new body care collection is sold exclusively on Ulta.com and Grande is launching four new products in the God is a Woman line, including a body scrub, body oil, hand and body cream, and a travel spray.

Grande herself favors the body scrub from the launch. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil,” she says in a press release.

The body scrub packs ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, for gentle exfoliation that leaves your skin feeling supple and smooth. The fragrance itself is subtle and sweet, with notes of vanilla, rose petals and pear. Plus, the product is 100% vegan — as is the rest of her collection — adding to the skin-care essential’s allure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Rm6K_0hR7a7Wb00

Buy God Is A Woman Body Scrub Soufflé $30

My personal favorite is the hand and body cream, which the brand says should both hydrate and moisturize your skin. It’s also quick-absorbing, so you don’t have to worry about your hands feeling sticky or clammy even if you’re applying a generous dose of this product. It’s also got a similar scent to the original God is a Woman fragrance, packing both floral and fruity notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sFpg_0hR7a7Wb00

Buy God is a Woman Hand and Body Cream $12

Interested in shopping the full collection ? Head to Ulta.com . Currently, Ulta is even offering a free gift with every $42 purchase, while stocks last.

Rolling Stone

Capitol Records Drops Its First Virtual Rapper After Just Over a Week

Eleven days ago, Capitol Records, the 80 year-old music institution, announced that it had broken into the metaverse by becoming the first major label to “sign” a virtual rapper named FN Meka. Today, it has ended its partnership with the A.I. emcee after major online backlash against him, who many felt was an insulting caricature of Black and hip-hop culture.  In a statement to Rolling Stone, a representative of Capitol Music Group wrote:  “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Bolted to Mar-a-Lago With Over Two Dozen ‘TOP SECRET’ Docs, Affidavit Reveals

The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit used to secure the search warrant authorizing the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.  The affidavit reveals that the DOJ is investigating whether Trump and his team had the proper authorization to take classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. “There is probable cause to believe that the locations to be searched at the PREMISES contain evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed,” according to the filing. The affidavit notes that the FBI identified “184 unique documents bearing classification...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Born Pink: You Don’t Have to Wait for Blackpink’s Next Tour to Score their Best Merch Online

Blackpink are frequently booked and busy (performing at the MTV VMAs, galavanting around Paris Fashion Week, serving as brand ambassadors and and promoting solo work) — but even when they’re not on tour (or in your area), there are other ways to find official merch. From collaborations with fashion brands like Calvin Klein, to limited-edition box sets, Blinks have enjoyed some of the best merch to come out of the recent K-pop wave. Besides making themselves into the first million record-selling K-pop girl group, their massive success has inspired a number of collaborations with top-tier designers (Jisoo with Dior, for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Meet Cheap Trick’s Secret Weapon

When Robin Taylor Zander was a little kid, he loved spending his summers on the road with his father’s band, Cheap Trick. At night, he’d snuggle up next to his dad, lead singer Robin Wayne Zander, on the tour bus, and when they performed he’d watch every show from the side of the stage. “All I wanted to do was go up there,” he says. “I wanted to be Bun E. Carlos.” He got the chance in 2016 when Daxx Nielsen, who replaced Carlos as the band’s drummer in 2010, had to take time off for the birth of his...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bella Hadid Stars in Fashion-Forward Music Video for Offset’s New Single ‘Code’

Offset has dropped a new single, “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo via Motown Records. The track arrives with a glossy music video directed by Claire Arnold that features an appearance from supermodel Bella Hadid. In the clip, Offset and Moneybagg Yo trade verses (Offset’s best line: “I got so much knowledge I had to get out the streets”), while Hadid poses and stares seductively. The trio, styled by SheShe Pendleton, wear head-to-toe Balenciaga. “Code” follows on the heels of Offset’s recent single “5 4 3 2 1,” which dropped last week. The hard-hitting song marked the rapper’s first solo material...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Jota Rosa Gets Deep in His Feelings on ‘Como Ñengo’ With Feid and Kris Floyd

Back in 2020, the superproducer Tainy released Club Dieciseis, a crisp compilation full of forward-thinking reggaeton experiments. Now, another artist is picking up where he left off: Rising star Jota Rosa, a triple-threat who writes, produces and performs, is getting ready to drop Club Dieciseis 2, a follow-up to Tainy’s original project and his solo debut album. The first cut is “Como Ñengo,” featuring Feid and Kris Floyd, a track that shows he’s also got a knack for futuristic, down-tempo sounds. The guys get deep in their feelings on the heartbreak-filled track, which packs a few old-school reggaeton flourishes into the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Hot Like Fire:’ Shoe Palace Drop Limited-Edition Aaliyah Collection

Shoe Palace has launched a new apparel collection inspired by the “timeless” style of Aaliyah. The Shoe Palace x Aaliyah collection comes on the heels of the 21st anniversary of the singer’s untimely passing, and pays tribute to her iconic Nineties hip-hop aesthetic. Available now on ShoePalace.com, the 20-piece collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and sweatpants, with references to Aaliyah’s album covers, tour posters and music. Known for her laidback, tomboyish aesthetic — which many saw as a refreshing reprieve against the highly-sexualized looks of her peers — Aaliyah’s style is captured in the new collection through oversized tops and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

