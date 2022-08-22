ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday

Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle

Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Suffers bicep injury

Okoronkwo reportedly suffered a biceps injury in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Okoronkwo's injury was reported on Monday as undisclosed and was considered not serious. Coach Lovie Smith shared that he's unsure if the defensive end will be able to practice for the rest of this week as he deals with his biceps injury.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade

Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice

Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster

The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'

New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
NFL
Person
Tom Compton
CBS Sports

Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot

The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday

McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out

Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: Cowboys, Ravens among top landing spots for former second-round pick

Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.
NFL
#Broncos#Pup#Veteran#American Football#Thednvr Com
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery

Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Domingo German: Slated to start Saturday

The Yankees list German (calf) as their starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Oakland. In his last outing Monday against the Mets, German covered a season-long 6.1 innings, despite taking a 104 mile-per-hour line drive off his right calf in the fourth inning. He was able to pitch through the pain before being lifted midway through the seventh, though German told Marly Rivera of ESPN.com a day later that his calf felt extremely sore. On a more positive note, all imaging revealing nothing concerning, and German appears as though he'll be ready to take the hill on his normal four days' rest this weekend. Unless his calf bothers him again during the start, German shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pat McAfee teases Colts comeback after punter injury: 'I'm in one of the best shapes I've been in'

The Colts lost sixth-year punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a torn Achilles on Tuesday, just weeks before the start of the 2022 season. They've since added veteran Matt Haack, last with the Bills, as a potential replacement. But another bigger name could also be on their radar. Pat McAfee, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent eight years as the team's punter, hinted this week on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's considering a comeback, and that Indianapolis might have mutual interest.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave

Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation

Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Goes yard in loss

Hays went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Hays ended a 13-game homer drought with his ninth-inning blast, though the Orioles' late rally fell short. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and four doubles in that span. The outfielder has struggled a bit after battling an oblique injury earlier in August but is still slashing a steady .257/.314/.432 with 14 long balls, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored, two steals, 29 doubles and a triple through 111 contests this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners

Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

