wabi.tv
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
New Maine cookbook showcases over 200 recipes found in each county
PORTLAND, Maine — When Karl Schatz and Margaret Hathaway began working in 2019 on the “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook,” the project and their hopes for it were modest. “We envisioned a book that would highlight Maine’s resources and rich food traditions, sharing dishes found in all 16...
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
WMTW
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
30 Under the Radar Restaurants in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post- you get the point. Its fun. Its quite adventurous. And, it always...
Maine game wardens respond to incident in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — Maine game wardens are on the scene of a reported incident in Sagadahoc County on Thursday evening, authorities say. Wardens were called to the Androscoggin River in Topsham, according to a Sagadahoc County Dispatcher. NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew headed to the scene. This story...
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
$5.8M announced for economic and infrastructure development across Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Angus King, I-Maine, and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced Wednesday that $5.8 million in funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) will go to 11 towns and organizations across Maine. The funding is intended to replace aging water infrastructure, improve...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
phl17.com
“To EV or Not To EV!” The decision to do 1,400 mile vacation trek from Philly to Maine
“To EV or Not To EV!” That’s the most common automotive question I get these days. We all know the electric revolution is happening but many people are not quite ready to make the leap. Recently we were planning to take the really impressive new Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Two Maine towns are sharing one mail carrier. Here's how it's going.
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Porter and Parsonsfield may have a combined population of more than 3,000, but residents claim only one U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been delivering mail and packages over the last month, leading to delayed mail and days where no mail comes at all. "I...
Is It Illegal to Drive While ‘Tired’ in Maine?
According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of tired is "drained of strength and energy: fatigued often to the point of exhaustion". In the fast-paced world we all tend to live in, it can be very easy to spend a large portion of your day feeling exhausted. But could it really possibly be illegal to get behind the wheel of an automobile while feeling tired and operate it? If you're living in Maine, the answer is yes. With a few conditions to go along with it.
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't made lightly and...
Skate Jams grow in popularity across Maine
MAINE, USA — The Maine Skateboard Association has been hosting Skate Jams across the state of Maine, which began early this year. In May, the association hosted “Bash at the Bay” at the Portland Skatepark. This was the first of five planned Skatepark Jams and contests. These...
Maine transit center gets funding to add more zero-emission electric buses
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit has received $2 million federal funds for the purchase of two zero-emission electric buses. The transit system already has two electric buses on its fleet, and these new buses coming will replace two of the old diesel buses. Chad Hied...
Advocates submit plan for Portland to Auburn rail service
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates for passenger rail service between Auburn and Portland presented their proposal to a Maine Department of Transportation advisory panel on Thursday, a plan that comes against a backdrop of rail expansion nationwide. The route to be considered by the Portland to Auburn Rail Use Advisory...
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
Augusta Free Press
Maine Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money ME Online Casinos
Players in this state are limited to just two land-based casinos, so it’s understandable that many may seek new and exciting gambling opportunities at Maine online casinos. There are plenty of sites that accept ME players but to find the most rewarding bonuses, game selection, and mobile apps you need to know which sites are the best.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
