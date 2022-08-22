ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Teacher’s Riverdale home firebombed

Riverdale Police are looking for the person who firebombed a 22-year-old Clayton County schoolteacher’s home in Riverdale August 20, sending her to the hospital with severe burns. Police say they responded about 2:39 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Derby Drive, which was already “fully engulfed...
RIVERDALE, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Coffee with the Chief 8:30 a.m.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts is hosting Coffee with the Chief this morning at the Stockbridge Chick-fil-A, Georgia Hwy 138 SE. You can meet the chief, members of CCPD’s command staff, and officers from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to ask questions, share ideas, or just chat.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
WRBL News 3

MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program

ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
11Alive

Threat prompting extra security at Midtown High

ATLANTA — Midtown High School will have extra security on campus Thursday after a threatening post on social media. The school posted an update around 1 a.m., explaining that this specific post was making the rounds online. School officials said they reported the threat to the Atlanta Public Schools...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
11Alive

HOA safety concerns arise after deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — People in Midtown are asking serious questions about safety in homeowners associations after a deadly shooting this week. Two people were killed and one person is still fighting for his life after a HOA dispute at a popular Midtown condo. George Nowack's law firm was representing the...
ATLANTA, GA

