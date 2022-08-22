Read full article on original website
'The uptick is real' | Doctors warn of rise in RSV cases in Georgia
ATLANTA — Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus: RSV. It often appears like a mild cold, but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Health officials said it's unusual to see this kind of RSV spread in...
fox5atlanta.com
Superintendent: Number of fights up 200% at Clayton County schools
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The superintendent of Clayton County Schools says school fights have already become a big problem at the start of the academic year. Dr. Morcease Beasley says the number of fights at school has already doubled compared to this time in 2021. In a YouTube Live address...
claytoncrescent.org
Teacher’s Riverdale home firebombed
Riverdale Police are looking for the person who firebombed a 22-year-old Clayton County schoolteacher’s home in Riverdale August 20, sending her to the hospital with severe burns. Police say they responded about 2:39 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Derby Drive, which was already “fully engulfed...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
claytoncrescent.org
Coffee with the Chief 8:30 a.m.
Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts is hosting Coffee with the Chief this morning at the Stockbridge Chick-fil-A, Georgia Hwy 138 SE. You can meet the chief, members of CCPD’s command staff, and officers from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to ask questions, share ideas, or just chat.
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
Massive tree falls on school bus in Atlanta with children on board, officials say
ATLANTA — A large tree fell on a school bus this morning in southwest Atlanta, but fortunately there were no serious injuries, police said. It happened along Beecher Circle southwest just after 7 a.m. near West End. Atlanta Public Schools said six special education students were on the bus...
Rainy summer may be causing health problems for people allergic to mold
ATLANTA — All of the rain we’ve had this summer could be causing health problems for people. The rain has led to an extremely high mold count. Most years the levels peak in late spring, but they’ve stayed higher this year. “Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. If you’re...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
CBS 46
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
fox5atlanta.com
Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program
ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
Threat prompting extra security at Midtown High
ATLANTA — Midtown High School will have extra security on campus Thursday after a threatening post on social media. The school posted an update around 1 a.m., explaining that this specific post was making the rounds online. School officials said they reported the threat to the Atlanta Public Schools...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
HOA safety concerns arise after deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — People in Midtown are asking serious questions about safety in homeowners associations after a deadly shooting this week. Two people were killed and one person is still fighting for his life after a HOA dispute at a popular Midtown condo. George Nowack's law firm was representing the...
CBS 46
Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several students were pepper sprayed by SROs (School Resource Officers) at Cedar Grove High School to regain control after an argument escalated to an “intensified” altercation, according to a DeKalb County School District official. The DeKalb County School District official confirmed to CBS46...
Possible bird flu discovered after 700 vultures found dead at Noah’s Ark Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they’re assessing and investigating the deaths of 700 hundred black vultures at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove. The state has confirmed that those deaths are related to an avian influenza outbreak, commonly known as bird flu.
