N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers passed sweeping legislation Friday injecting nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up a special session devoted to assisting with the mammoth challenge of recovery. The House voted 97-0 to send the state aid package to the Senate, which gave final passage a...
Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans’ widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday...
Michigan Chipotle store’s workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in...
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Watch Now: Tennessee flood victims pay it forward to Kentucky survivors
Humphreys County school leaders travel cross-state to offer KY support and expertise to help with the rebuilding process. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News,...
