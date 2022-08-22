Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Haunting last text of American sniper Chris Kyle who ‘killed 160’ before being shot by pal in murder that stunned world
HE was known as the 'deadliest sniper in US military history' and inspired the blockbuster film American Sniper - but when Chris Kyle was killed, it wasn't on the battlefield. Instead, the 38-year-old father of two - who was credited with more than 160 battle 'career' kills - was shot and murdered on home ground alongside best pal Chad Littlefield, by troubled veteran Eddie Ray Routh.
National Defense papers stored at Mar-a-Lago could have compromised US intelligence agents, affidavit reveals
The Justice Department affidavit used to obtain a search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate said the former president had been holding papers that could have compromised US intelligence agents.In the redacted file, the Department of Justice said papers found in the first batch of documents taken from the Florida estate in 15 boxes in January 2022 contained potentially compromising files and gave them cause to carry out another search. The affidavit also says that the federal government is conducting a criminal investigation regarding “the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well...
Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while an eviction notice was being served in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The suspected shooter was also one of the dead. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said authorities would release the gunman’s identity as well as the names of the two other victims Friday. He declined further comment. Few details have been released about the events leading up to the shooting, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, as one of the victims. An eviction complaint filed on Aug. 15 by a landlord in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court indicated that a man leasing the apartment where police said the shooting happened had previously threatened violence.
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the failure to return them despite months of efforts by U.S. officials to get them back, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
