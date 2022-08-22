Read full article on original website
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights is Coming to Olney
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s coming to 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney starting November 19th, a couple weeks after Field of Screams.
The Polar Express train ride returns to Baltimore
With the holidays quickly approaching, the B&O Railroad Museum is celebrating the return of The Polar Express train ride.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
attractionmag.com
Be Part of the Largest Festival in Talbot County
The annual Waterfowl Festival runs on volunteer power, and it needs YOU!. During the festival, more than 1,000 volunteers handle everything from ticket sales to art sales, information guides to traffic control, and decorations to signage. And there are volunteers who work year ‘round to help keep operations running smoothly.
Pizza John's of Essex recalls 150,000+ pounds of frozen pizza
A major Baltimore-area pizza restaurant is recalling more than 156,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza that were produced without USDA inspection.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore officials break ground, unveil renderings for Madison Park North
An area of Baltimore once known as "Murder Mall" is about to undergo a major transformation. City leaders on Thursday broke ground on the Madison Park North development on West North Avenue near the Jones Falls Expressway. Once complete, the development will include mixed-income housing and a grocery store. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weddingsparrow.com
8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay
Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
mocoshow.com
Andy’s Pizza, 2021 Winner of the International Pizza Challenge, is Coming to MoCo
Andy’s Pizza, the 2021 winner of the International Pizza Challenge™, is coming to Montgomery County with an upcoming location at 4600 East West Highway– the former site of sandwich shop Booeymonger in Bethesda, according to a report by Biz Journals. Andy’s Pizza currently has locations in Adams...
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
Pumping new life into Security Square Mall
Community leaders hoping to revitalize Security Square Mall are celebrating plans by the state and Baltimore County to spend tens of millions of dollars to pump new life into it
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Just days before the start of school, dozens of school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers, leaving many parents wondering how their children will get to class."I found that yesterday my son will not have a bus in the a.m. or p.m. What are you going to do about it?" said Kristi Andresky, a parent who spoke before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Wednesday. "I pay my taxes. Are you going to drive a bus? Are you going to pick my kids up?"On Thursday, the district posted a list of 47...
foxbaltimore.com
Discover snowballs around Harford County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Discover sweet treats around Harford County's Snowball Trail. Owner of Sharon's Snowballs Sharon Castronova and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales shares more.
Wbaltv.com
Residents displaced by redevelopment of Perkins Homes have improved their lives, report finds
While Perkins Homes is being redeveloped, a new report finds many of its hundreds of residents who were relocated have improved their lives. The Perkins Somerset Oldtown Transformation Plan calls for the demolition and redevelopment of Perkins Homes. The goal was to turn it into a vibrant mixed-income community with affordable, market-rate housing.
Wbaltv.com
Korean BBQ restaurant will open at Live Casino & Hotel
HANOVER, Md. — Korean barbecue is coming to Live Casino & Hotel. The Hanover casino announced Thursday that it will add a new restaurant, KOHO Korea BBQ House, next year. The dining spot from local restaurateurs Nick Son and Steven Wang will serve Korean barbecued meats as well as other "traditional Korean entrees, side dishes, desserts and a full bar," according to the release. In a statement, Son said the venue will offer "an elevated authentic Korean BBQ dining experience."
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret
502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
foxbaltimore.com
Big changes for the Maryland zoo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police look to hire crossing guards amid shortage
TOWSON, Md. — More than 20,000 Baltimore County students walk to school, and they need to be protected. The police department hires crossing guards and said it still has plenty of openings. As summer winds down on Dumbarton Road, students and parents are shifting their focus back to school....
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Best Restaurants in Annapolis, MD — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Annapolis, nestled by the Chesapeake Bay, has been dubbed as the sailing capital of America. As the state capital, this place won’t disappoint when it comes to an epicurean adventure. Eateries go above and beyond by offering food that’s not only tasty but also eye-catching. Libations are likewise...
Comments / 0