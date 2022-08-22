Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Jessicka Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling announced that Jessicka (formerly Havok) has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jessicka made her IMPACT in-ring debut on Thursday's episode, defeating Alisha Edwards. Havok has been with IMPACT since 2019. From IMPACT:. Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we...
Caprice Coleman: Some People Call Me The Swiss Army Knife of Pro Wrestling, I've Earned That Versatility
Caprice Coleman continues to shine in the wrestling world in a number of ways. In recent years, Coleman has worked as a commentator for Ring of Honor, and he also returned to the ring for the promotion last year. He has also done commentary for AEW, and the veteran remains active in the ring for the NWA and other promotions.
Miro On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara: We Need This Resolved In A Ring ASAP
Miro wants to see AEW redeem the controversy surrounding Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston by having the two men settle their beef in the ring. Kingston has confirmed that he was suspended by AEW, reportedly due to a backstage confrontation with Guevara that, among other issues, stemmed from the latter calling him a ""fat piece of shit" in a promo that never made air. The wrestling world continues to buzz about the real-life feud between Kingston and Guevara, and "The Mad King" has tweeted about it.
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension
Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
Moxley crushes CM Punk | AEW Trouble ? | Gargano back in WWE | Coexisting with Rob & Maggie 8/26/22
Welcome to another edition of COEXISTING with Rob & Maggie! They have a lot to talk about this week!. - Moxley crushes CM Punk to become Undisputed AEW Heavyweight Champion. - Kaden Lee of Fightful Overbooked's FMC joins to talk about what is going on with AEW/Warner/Discovery and where things might be headed.
Motor City Machine Guns & KUSHIDA Team Up! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/25/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 25, 2022. - KO Tag Titles: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace. - Time Machine vs. Violent By Design. - Josh Alexander vs. Vincent (non-title) - Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett (Maria Kanellis...
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
Moxley vs. Punk! AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Brandi Rhodes: KultureCity Was At SummerSlam, Hopefully Its Relationship With WWE Will Continue
According to Brandi Rhodes, KultureCity had a presence at WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes, the former Chief Brand Officer of AEW, is on the board of KultureCity. The two sides worked together throughout Rhodes' time with AEW, and now this collaboration has reached WWE,. In a tweet on August 24, a fan...
Billy Gunn: AEW's Structure Is A Little Bit On The Wild West Side
Billy Gunn discusses the lack of structure in All Elite Wrestling. When AEW was founded at the beginning of 2019, Billy Gunn was one of the company's first hires. Gunn was hired to serve as a coach and producer for the company, but would go on to also to have a significant in-ring role as well. Since May 2019, Gunn has been in 64 matches across AEW Dynamite, Dark, Elevation, and Rampage.
AEW Dynamite On 8/24 Draws Highest Total Viewership Since February, Grabs #1 Spot On Cable
Viewership numbers for the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on August 24, which was built around CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a Championship unification match, drew 1,049,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 957,000 viewers.
CM Punk-AEW Issues | The List & Ya Boy 8/24/22 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 24. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
NXT UK Results (8/25): NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Match, NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-Finals
NXT UK Results (8/25) - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter. - Noam Dar gets ready for the main event. - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey. - Bate is confronted by Seven. - A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Number One Contender Match...
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested
'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Evil Uno On CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page: From My Side, There Is Nothing
On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk called out Hangman Page and offered him his rematch for the AEW World Title. Punk defeated Page at AEW Double or Nothing to win the title and when Hangman didn't appear, Punk said that was "coward shit." The challenge was...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/26 (Taped On 8/24)
AEW taped the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage on August 24 following Dynamite in Cleveland. The spoilers, courtesy of Fightful's own Jeremy Lambert, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/26 (Taped On 8/24) Trios Title Tournament: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of Black (Malakai Black,...
Report: Netflix Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Docuseries
Netflix is reportedly moving forward with their planned Vince McMahon docuseries. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Netflix is reportedly moving forward with their multi-part documentary series that they are producing on the life of Vince McMahon. The series was originally announced back in 2020 on a WWE led financial call. Meltzer also states that WWE is cooperating with the project, which is being led by acclaimed docuseries producer Chris Smith, who was involved in other major projects such as 'Tiger King' and 'Fyre'.
