Fightful

Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon

Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Fightful

Jessicka Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling announced that Jessicka (formerly Havok) has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jessicka made her IMPACT in-ring debut on Thursday's episode, defeating Alisha Edwards. Havok has been with IMPACT since 2019. From IMPACT:. Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we...
Fightful

Miro On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara: We Need This Resolved In A Ring ASAP

Miro wants to see AEW redeem the controversy surrounding Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston by having the two men settle their beef in the ring. Kingston has confirmed that he was suspended by AEW, reportedly due to a backstage confrontation with Guevara that, among other issues, stemmed from the latter calling him a ""fat piece of shit" in a promo that never made air. The wrestling world continues to buzz about the real-life feud between Kingston and Guevara, and "The Mad King" has tweeted about it.
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension

Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
Fightful

Billy Gunn: AEW's Structure Is A Little Bit On The Wild West Side

Billy Gunn discusses the lack of structure in All Elite Wrestling. When AEW was founded at the beginning of 2019, Billy Gunn was one of the company's first hires. Gunn was hired to serve as a coach and producer for the company, but would go on to also to have a significant in-ring role as well. Since May 2019, Gunn has been in 64 matches across AEW Dynamite, Dark, Elevation, and Rampage.
Fightful

Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating

WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
Fightful

InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested

'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/26 (Taped On 8/24)

AEW taped the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage on August 24 following Dynamite in Cleveland. The spoilers, courtesy of Fightful's own Jeremy Lambert, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/26 (Taped On 8/24) Trios Title Tournament: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of Black (Malakai Black,...
Fightful

Report: Netflix Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Docuseries

Netflix is reportedly moving forward with their planned Vince McMahon docuseries. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Netflix is reportedly moving forward with their multi-part documentary series that they are producing on the life of Vince McMahon. The series was originally announced back in 2020 on a WWE led financial call. Meltzer also states that WWE is cooperating with the project, which is being led by acclaimed docuseries producer Chris Smith, who was involved in other major projects such as 'Tiger King' and 'Fyre'.
Fightful

