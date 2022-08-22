Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Suffers bicep injury
Okoronkwo reportedly suffered a biceps injury in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Okoronkwo's injury was reported on Monday as undisclosed and was considered not serious. Coach Lovie Smith shared that he's unsure if the defensive end will be able to practice for the rest of this week as he deals with his biceps injury.
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza held out of preseason game amid rape accusation, per reports
Bills rookie Matt Araiza, who recently won the starting punter job, has will not play in Buffalo's final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report
The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Domingo German: Slated to start Saturday
The Yankees list German (calf) as their starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Oakland. In his last outing Monday against the Mets, German covered a season-long 6.1 innings, despite taking a 104 mile-per-hour line drive off his right calf in the fourth inning. He was able to pitch through the pain before being lifted midway through the seventh, though German told Marly Rivera of ESPN.com a day later that his calf felt extremely sore. On a more positive note, all imaging revealing nothing concerning, and German appears as though he'll be ready to take the hill on his normal four days' rest this weekend. Unless his calf bothers him again during the start, German shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday
McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out
Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL Preseason
The Buffalo Bills will meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium. The Bills are coming off a 42-15 win over the Broncos and will look to go undefeated in the preseason with a win tonight. Josh Allen has seen limited time after throwing a bomb last week to Gabe Davis, he will sit out tonight. Meanwhile, the Panthers have decided on who will start Week 1 while giving the nod to Baker Mayfield. I would expect to see Sam Darnold make a name for himself tonight as he was none too pleased to be demoted.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent injury
France was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. France appeared to be in pain after stretching to catch the final out in the top of the second inning, and he was replaced at first base to begin the third frame. Prior to his departure, he went hitless in his lone at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Sitting again Thursday
Walsh is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Walsh will remain on the bench for a second straight game. After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Mike Ford will replace him at first base and bat fourth in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. In 2022, he hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
