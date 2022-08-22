(TNS) — Tuesday's Fremont County Board of Commissioners meeting was somewhat of a blast from the past. With no email or Internet services within the county government after an Aug. 17 cyberattack, there were no laptops, no impromptu use of the GIS website when needed, no access to information for the clerk's monthly report, no digital publishing of the meeting agenda on the county website and no lifestreaming to the county's Facebook page.

