Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
State Budget Funds Legacy Replacement, Cybersecurity Improvement
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of the state’s largest departments, which connects millions of employers and job seekers each year, looks to...
Government Technology
How Can State, Local Gov Help Ensure Sustainable Broadband?
With more state and local government agencies prioritizing broadband in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say it is important to make sure the work they are doing is sustainable. In fact, Merit — an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan’s public universities — is hosting an upcoming webinar...
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Assistant Chief on Transformation, Hybrid Work
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Rave and Rapid Deploy Launch Public Safety Data-Sharing Tool
A new project in California points to the growing importance of data sharing and the breaking down of silos when it comes to public safety — among the rising trends in the world of government technology. Rave Mobile Safety says that it has partnered with Rapid Deploy to launch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Tech Leaders Preview Breakout Themes for Conference
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technology leaders from several California jurisdictions will be among those speaking and presenting at workshops when the Municipal...
Government Technology
Departments Seek Candidates for Specialty, Leadership Positions
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State departments are recruiting for a variety of IT specialty and leadership positions, including a chief information security...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Department’s Top Buys Included Media Readers, Cabling, Switches
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state department that deals with literature, history, media and education spent just under $600,000 in the first...
Government Technology
WV Online Charter Schools Far Below Enrollment Projections
(TNS) — West Virginia's first two statewide online charter schools opened this week, with very different enrollment pictures than the two new in-person charters. The virtual charters have, so far, attracted far fewer students than their "minimum capacity enrollment" projections. The companies running their daily operations say they remain committed to the schools' future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Government Technology
Gold Rush County Seeks Information on New IT System
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of California’s historic Gold Rush local governments wants to hear from IT companies on a project that...
Government Technology
California Bans the Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
California will phase out the sale of new fossil fuel-burning cars by 2035, establishing the state as the most consequential leader in the nation for the advancement of electric vehicles, and firmly position the car industry toward an electric future. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted unanimously Thursday in...
Government Technology
Drought Levels in Massachusetts Increase Wildfire Risk
(TNS) - The state declared Wednesday a significant drought in western Massachusetts and critical conditions in Cape Cod as the risk of wildfires increases due to continued dry weather. “Massachusetts continues to experience drought conditions in all regions of the state, which is not only depleting public water supplies, but...
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Eastern KY Flood Relief Bill Could Be $277 Million
(TNS) - Eastern Kentucky will get a first glimpse on Wednesday at a state aid package aimed at helping the region recover from recent deadly and devastating flooding. The legislature meets for a special session starting Wednesday and is largely expected to pass a single bill appropriating money to impacted counties in Eastern Kentucky by Friday.
Government Technology
Fremont County, Ohio, Extends Disaster After Cyber Attack
(TNS) — Tuesday's Fremont County Board of Commissioners meeting was somewhat of a blast from the past. With no email or Internet services within the county government after an Aug. 17 cyberattack, there were no laptops, no impromptu use of the GIS website when needed, no access to information for the clerk's monthly report, no digital publishing of the meeting agenda on the county website and no lifestreaming to the county's Facebook page.
Government Technology
Massachusetts Lawsuit Argues for Virtual Students in Sports
(TNS) — A lawsuit has been filed against Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association claiming a new rule unconstitutionally prohibits students of virtual schools from participating in interscholastic athletics. The lawsuit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on behalf of the mother of a 17-year-old student at The Education Cooperative Connections...
Government Technology
Employee Data Exposed After North Dakota Phishing Attack
Cyber attackers appear to have accessed personal data on 182 injured employees, North Dakota’s department of Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) announced Friday, Aug. 19. The incident occurred on June 28, when a WSI employee opened a malicious email attachment. The successful phishing attempt let attackers access information in the recipient’s emails and voicemails. Those messages included personal details related to processing 182 individuals’ injured employee claims, and the agency reached out to notify the affected individuals, WSI said in an FAQ about the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Government Technology
Disaster Zone Podcast: Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later
Hurricane Katrina caused a seismic change in emergency management in general and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in particular. Before that it was Hurricane Andrew that impacted the emergency management system and how we functioned. August 24th is the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew that struck Florida and Dade...
Comments / 0