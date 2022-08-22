ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many days in a row have gas prices fallen?

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices remain higher than they were a year ago, but the average cost for a gallon of regular has dropped nationwide for 70 straight days. The national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every day since swelling to a record high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14, according to AAA. The national average as of Tuesday was $3.89 per gallon.
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.
When will the next round of COVID-19 booster shots be available?

SALT LAKE CITY — New COVID-19 booster shots now targeting the dominant omicron versions of the virus could be available as soon as September to anyone 12 and older. Pfizer, along with BioNTech, announced this week authorization is being sought from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the new booster doses. The companies said the shots will be ready to be shipped immediately upon federal approval.
Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
