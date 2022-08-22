Read full article on original website
Fired Up: Will Jerome Tang's roster lift Kansas State out of the bottom third of the Big 12?
The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald if, even with the recent additions of Keyontae Johnson and Anthony Thomas to complete new coach Jerome Tang's 13-player roster, can the Wildcats place better than in the bottom third of the Big 12 race. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Fired Up: Fitz explains why Kansas State often doesn't get respect in preseason Big 12 polls
The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the quality of the Big 12 considering Kansas State football being picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 while also having the most players selected to All-Big 12 preseason team. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
‘Too talented not to play’: This K-State freshman tops list of Wildcats up-and-comers
Here are a few young, up-and-coming players who have impressed K-State football coach Chris Klieman.
K-State calls on local talent at backup RB
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football has a stud in running back Deuce Vaughn. He was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. He was also a Consensus All-American in 2021 and named to the preseason all Big 12 team ahead of his upcoming junior campaign. The question for the Wildcats is […]
Wichita Eagle
The K-State women’s tennis team has no Americans. Tell me college sports aren’t broken
College sports are out of control. Kansas and Kansas State will play conference games in Florida, West Virginia, Utah and Ohio after the Big 12 expands over the next two years. Southern California and UCLA will jump to the Big Ten. This means students and alumni may never see an away game, and top-rated teams will be concentrated in the SEC and Big Ten, leaving other schools in the dust.
WIBW
Wildcats turning to former Junction City grad for backup RB
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman and company still have Deuce Vaughn as their RB1. At the start of fall camp, he wasn’t sure who would be in the role as RB2. Well, they’ve found their guy who will backup Vaughn, and that’s Junction City grad and redshirt freshman DJ Giddens.
Tropics not returning to Topeka for 2023 season
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The capital city is losing another sports team as the Topeka Tropics bowed out of its contract extension after a one-year stint. The Stormont Vail Events Center confirms with 27 News the Topeka Tropics will not return for the 2023 season. Kellen Seitz, general manager of the events center, said the venue […]
Emporia football on field following investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
WIBW
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
WIBW
13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
