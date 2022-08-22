ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video

Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the college football season. The Fox Sports NFL reporter is a Florida grad. With school starting and the college football season approaching, Andrews got into the school spirit. She's ready for Florida football. College football fans are showing their school pride, too.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Stokes soaks up recruiting process

It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's gaining ground in Florida

Huey Magoo's has opened the first of three locations planned for the Gainesville, Florida, area. The 2,250-square-foot restaurant features an 800-square-foot outdoor patio and is under the direction of husband-and-wife franchisee team, Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. "We are very excited to finally open our...
Florida Weekly

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
fox35orlando.com

You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida

FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
consultant360.com

Ear Indentations on an Infant

Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
elmoreautauganews.com

CAPTURED – Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers is in Police custody. Rogers is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers was wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Authority Bail Bonds for Skipping Bail, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and 2 counts of Felony Theft of Property. Rogers was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department in Gainesville, Florida for unrelated charges in July 2022. He was extradited to the Autauga County Jail from Gainesville, Florida on August 6, 2022. CrimeStoppers was notified on August 24, 2022.
WCJB

Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
