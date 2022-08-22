Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gators OT Target Caden Jones Views Florida as Current Leader
Florida is currently in a good spot for one of the top offensive linemen remaining on their board.
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier comments on viral Florida team photo with staff outnumbering players
Billy Napier put together quite the support staff at Florida ahead of his first year in Gainesville. In fact, in a photo that made the rounds on social media this week, the support staffers significantly outnumber the actual players. But, on Wednesday, Napier explained that he simply wanted to include...
Florida football: Billy Napier’s staff is downright ridiculous
A couple of days ago, with Florida football set to begin games in just over a week, the team released their team photo. Well after a second you notice that there seem to be a lot of blue polos in the back. Like a lot. And then you look a...
Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video
Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the college football season. The Fox Sports NFL reporter is a Florida grad. With school starting and the college football season approaching, Andrews got into the school spirit. She's ready for Florida football. College football fans are showing their school pride, too.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Stokes soaks up recruiting process
It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
Fast Casual
Huey Magoo's gaining ground in Florida
Huey Magoo's has opened the first of three locations planned for the Gainesville, Florida, area. The 2,250-square-foot restaurant features an 800-square-foot outdoor patio and is under the direction of husband-and-wife franchisee team, Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. "We are very excited to finally open our...
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
Florida Weekly
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local Gainesville favorites SweetBerries and Opus Coffee arrive to new campus locations
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard made its final batch of Cherry Almond Cheesecake custard and closed its doors to the public for good in July — or so customers thought. SweetBerries will now open two new locations — this time, with one on campus. Its newest addition can be...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building is holding a press conference on GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on GRU bills on Thursday. The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies. Leading the conference is Florida for All officials. They will be joined by...
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
consultant360.com
Ear Indentations on an Infant
Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
Lake City, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
elmoreautauganews.com
CAPTURED – Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers is in Police custody. Rogers is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers was wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Authority Bail Bonds for Skipping Bail, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and 2 counts of Felony Theft of Property. Rogers was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department in Gainesville, Florida for unrelated charges in July 2022. He was extradited to the Autauga County Jail from Gainesville, Florida on August 6, 2022. CrimeStoppers was notified on August 24, 2022.
WCJB
Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
247Sports
