Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood

LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood

Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
B102.7

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
KELOLAND TV

Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
dakotanewsnow.com

Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
dakotanewsnow.com

Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend

Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for Witness Tampering. The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post by the Minnehaha Sheriff’s department. Grant is 5′6″ tall, weighs approximately 305 lbs, and has dark hair and light-colored eyes.
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for unauthorized card use

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln County considers future of proposed justice center

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Lincoln County, they need to determine how much they’re willing to spend....and when...for a justice center. What’s currently in place is barely making do thanks to the region-leading growth the county is experiencing. And every day a decision isn’t made is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
siouxfalls.business

New food truck features elevated field-to-plate offerings

A field-to-plate food truck from the co-owner of a local brewery makes its Sioux Falls debut Friday. Lee Anderson, who has a culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu, has started The Homestead Terroir Kitchen. With a passion for fermentation and smoking meat and a commitment to using local products, Anderson will offer a unique menu.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The dangers of farming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
SIOUX FALLS, SD

