Lifestyle

Modern Woman Monday - August 22, 2022

By Tanya Rad
 4 days ago

It's Modern Woman Monday!

Every Monday, I'm spotlighting women who are inspiring and empowering others. Whether they have a female-owned business, a health and wellness coach and more, I want to shout out all the modern women out there!

Twin Flame is streetwear apparel made in Los Angeles.

Copper Bee Clothing Co. is a Canadian small shop cozy + casual clothing.

Dr. Tenely Lawton is a Newport Beach Board Certified Plastic Surgeon specializing in all areas of plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Pep Talk Paper Co. is a curated card subscription that simplifies sending a pep talk.

Mother Goose Consignment is an Upscale online children’s consignment store.

