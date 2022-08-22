ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Liverpool weren't ready for a derby and that is UNFORGIVABLE': Jamie Carragher fumes at Reds' performance in defeat by Manchester United, insisting Jurgen Klopp's side are 'a million miles away' from Man City right now

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool for 'not being ready' for the derby in their disastrous showing at Old Trafford as Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp's side.

Carragher, a Liverpool legend of his own making, criticised Liverpool's approach to the match when speaking post-match on Sky Sports after United produced their best performance of the season to hand Erik ten Hag his first win.

Liverpool are now winless in the Premier League after drawing against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ox4Qg_0hR7Y2XM00
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher slammed his old side for 'not being ready'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft7Bh_0hR7Y2XM00
Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season as Manchester United won 2-1 at home

Carragher said: 'Liverpool weren't ready for a derby and that is unforgivable. That will be worrying Jurgen Klopp. Tonight was a different game than Fulham/Palace.

'(The gap between Liverpool and City) already feels big, knowing the quality of City. But Liverpool can't be thinking about Man City right now.

'Liverpool need to get themselves back on track. They've had a really poor start, you just don't expect that from them.

'They set really high standards but they're a million miles away from them right now. Certainly against Fulham and today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDJt2_0hR7Y2XM00
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was left fuming with his side now winless in the Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUyaP_0hR7Y2XM00
Mohamed Salah (right) scored Liverpool's only goal to make for a nervy finish at Old Trafford

'You can accept losing football games but the way Liverpool have lost, certainly the way they started... (was not good enough).'

United took the lead after just 16 minutes with Jadon Sancho remaining calm in the box to sell James Milner with a chop before shooting through a crowded penalty area to put the host's in control.

Marcus Rashford then doubled their lead in the second half by breaking on the counter-attack to get in behind Virgil van Dijk and finishing with a powerful strike past the onrushing Alisson Becker.

The Merseyside club dropped to 16th in the league standings, seven points behind leaders Arsenal after just three games with last season's star players unusually off the boil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyNR6_0hR7Y2XM00
Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute as he remained calm inside the box

