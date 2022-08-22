ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

What makes the ‘Duck Slide’ so popular at the Appalachian Fair?

By Anslee Daniel
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRLWb_0hR7Y0lu00

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The wait time for rides at the Appalachain Fair feels like nothing when you get to the Barnyard Nursery where several people wait for hours to see hundreds of ducklings on the “Duck Slide.”

“You can stay in the line for an hour or two hours, and it’s packed the whole time,” said Appalachian Fair Manager, Phil Booher.

Jonesborough man accused of assaulting first responders arrested

The ducklings are just a few days old when they get to Gray.

“It takes a lot of patience to get them to get them going and get them on the right track,” said Zane Malone, the Barnyard Nursery manager and “duck trainer.”

Being the stars of an almost 60-year-old attraction takes some work.

“The tapping is more just a vocal to try to get them moving. The string is more of just a motion thing that keeps them moving,” Malone said as he moved the ducklings along with a red string attached to a pole. “We we give them some feed off at the top. That way it just kind of draws them back in as a little reward every time they go down the slide. By the middle of the week, they’re looking to get in that water and play a little just like any little kid.”

Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse

Throughout the week, the ducks will slide in groups in 15-minute increments.

“Right now, they’re so small, they’re not producing any oil for their feathers. And normally, their mother would do that. She would put them under her wing and rub oil on them to keep their feathers kind of water wicking,” Malone said. “So right now we try to get them off about every 15 minutes, get them back under a heat lamp and get them warmed up.”

The 200 or so ducks are up for adoption, with the fees going to the fair scholarships.

“We give three scholarships away in the [Agriculture] Department and the beef, dairy and sheep. And we got original fair scholarships; we give three of those away every year,” Booher said. “A lot of kids around here, it would surprise you don’t know much about [agriculture] either. So that’s one of our main goals is to help people understand where their food comes from.”

Local teams earn spots in season’s first AP prep football poll

The ducklings are a family favorite that makes a lasting impact beyond the fair week.

“Agriculture was a driving force in the nation,” Malone said. “It’s feeding families. It’s putting money in people’s pockets to feed their families.”

The ducks cost $6 each. Fairgoers interested in purchasing them must also get a bag of feed and care instructions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party back in person after 2 years

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House’s 12th Annual Polynesian Beach Party will be back in person after going virtual for two years due to Covid-19. The event includes food, music, auctions and raffles. There will be both a live and super-silent auction. Raffle and auction items include trips to the Dominican Republic, Belize, an […]
BRISTOL, TN
WBIR

Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
WJHL

Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Gray, TN
Sports
City
Gray, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Tomahawk

Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne

Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway honors first responders

BRISTOL, Tenn.(Aug. 25, 2022) –  Two organizations that play vital roles in their respective areas in Northeast Tennessee were honored today as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway during a news conference at the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in Morristown. The two recipients, Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Northview/Kodak […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime

(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Sibley Farms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#The Barnyard Nursery
WJHL

Appalachian Renaissance Faire returning for sixth year

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizers of the sixth annual Appalachian Renaissance Faire joined News Channel 11 on the First at 4 to preview this year’s November event. The event will be held in Greeneville on Nov. 5-6. You can learn more about the event and get a sneak peek at what to expect from the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
KINGSPORT, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores

Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
CLEVELAND, TN
WJHL

ETSU students hold rally for abortion rights

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Tennessee’s so-called trigger abortion ban now in effect, students gathered at East Tennessee State University to voice their opposition to the ban. Participants gathered at Borchuck Plaza in front of the library on campus. Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act went into effect Thursday. It bans performing abortions and contains […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

SlageFest lineup for September festival announced

ELIZABETHTON — A two-day music and art festival, called SlagleFest, will take place on the weekend of Sept. 17-18 at the Yoga Farm, 265 Slagle Road. The promoters of the event explain that the reason the event is called “SlagleFest” is because it is held “a stone’s throw from the original ‘Slagle Pasture’,” which is remembered for its music festivals. “Our plan is to grow our festival year over year to bring back this opportunity for the local community”.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
WJHL

Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stops by Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stopped by Sullivan County on Wednesday. The Sullivan County Imagination Library Board of Directors will discuss the importance of the program and how it works. Dolly’s Imagination Library gifts children up to age five with high-quality books for free. The program is available to all eligible […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mural work underway on University Pkwy fire station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new piece of public art is coming to life along University Parkway as an investment into several murals takes shape. The mural, commissioned by the Johnson City Public Art Committee, features a large black bear, what appears to be Tennessee coneflower and an unidentified bird on the side of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport announces winners of storm drain art contest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The winners of Kingsport’s storm drain art contest have been announced. The winners are Trista Demoranville, Rebecca Monroe, Juanita Mitchell, Desiree Feyers, and Brenda Salcido. Each artist will receive a $150 prize plus paint and materials to paint storm drains located at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Early Learning Center, Kingsport Chamber […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Second Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Piney Flats

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Piney Flats has a new hardware, lawn and garden equipment destination. The second Curt’s Ace Hardware cut the ribbon and opened its doors to customers Tuesday morning. The first Curt’s Ace Hardware opened in Bristol, Virginia in July. The chain has started opening locations since Food City joined the Ace […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy