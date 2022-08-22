What makes the ‘Duck Slide’ so popular at the Appalachian Fair?

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The wait time for rides at the Appalachain Fair feels like nothing when you get to the Barnyard Nursery where several people wait for hours to see hundreds of ducklings on the “Duck Slide.”

“You can stay in the line for an hour or two hours, and it’s packed the whole time,” said Appalachian Fair Manager, Phil Booher.

The ducklings are just a few days old when they get to Gray.

“It takes a lot of patience to get them to get them going and get them on the right track,” said Zane Malone, the Barnyard Nursery manager and “duck trainer.”

Being the stars of an almost 60-year-old attraction takes some work.

“The tapping is more just a vocal to try to get them moving. The string is more of just a motion thing that keeps them moving,” Malone said as he moved the ducklings along with a red string attached to a pole. “We we give them some feed off at the top. That way it just kind of draws them back in as a little reward every time they go down the slide. By the middle of the week, they’re looking to get in that water and play a little just like any little kid.”

Throughout the week, the ducks will slide in groups in 15-minute increments.

“Right now, they’re so small, they’re not producing any oil for their feathers. And normally, their mother would do that. She would put them under her wing and rub oil on them to keep their feathers kind of water wicking,” Malone said. “So right now we try to get them off about every 15 minutes, get them back under a heat lamp and get them warmed up.”

The 200 or so ducks are up for adoption, with the fees going to the fair scholarships.

“We give three scholarships away in the [Agriculture] Department and the beef, dairy and sheep. And we got original fair scholarships; we give three of those away every year,” Booher said. “A lot of kids around here, it would surprise you don’t know much about [agriculture] either. So that’s one of our main goals is to help people understand where their food comes from.”

The ducklings are a family favorite that makes a lasting impact beyond the fair week.

“Agriculture was a driving force in the nation,” Malone said. “It’s feeding families. It’s putting money in people’s pockets to feed their families.”

The ducks cost $6 each. Fairgoers interested in purchasing them must also get a bag of feed and care instructions.

