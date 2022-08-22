ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Family, friends remember former basketball standout who drowned on Chattahoochee kayak trip

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sE1mo_0hR7X8nV00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River.

Khalil Hardison, 21, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock.

Hardison’s mother, Natashia Thompson, and father, Larry Thompson, who is also the head coach of Wheeler, spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Action News on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They were having a good time and just smiling and enjoying the weather,” said Natashia Thompson who Facetimed with Khalil about 30 minutes before he drowned. “And then for us to get a phone call from our nephew. He was just hysterical.”

Thompson says her eldest nephew attempted to rescue her son, but the current was too strong.

“The current was too high and strong at the time and pulled him under,” she added.

Khalil’s father said they were stunned to learn that there were no signs warning the public about the potentially dangerous strong currents.

“We’ve done research since this happened and discovered multiple drownings in that area,” he said. “Not blaming anyone, but there’s gotta be some instructions, guidelines or some type of warning.”

Khalil’s family said that on the day of their son’s drowning, authorities recovered the body of another drowning victim.

Channel 2 Action News filed an open records request with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, looking to get the exact number of drownings this year, but as of Monday afternoon, our request had not been completed.

According to Channel 2 Action News archives, this is the third drowning in the Chattahoochee since June.

After graduating in 2019, Khalil enrolled at Tennessee State University in Nashville, but he recently left school to pursue a professional basketball career.

“Just one of the nicest and sweetest young men you could ever meet,” his father said. “He didn’t have an enemy in the world.”

“He was a late bloomer,” he added. ”He was going to figure out a way to be around the game whether he was playing or coaching.”

Khalil’s cousin, Isaiah Collier, who is considered by many college recruiting experts as the number one high school prospect in the country, was with Khalil when he drowned and used his Instagram page to express his heartbreak.

“Words can’t even explain how much I miss you right now dawggg,” he wrote. “Spending everyday together since birth has been some of the best days of my life!”

The post described how the two considered each other brothers.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without u twin but u wouldn’t want me cryin’ right now and dragging around so I’m trying to stay strong for you brotha,” he wrote.

The memorial service for Khalil Hardison is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. in the Wheeler High School basketball arena. If you would like to support his family, you can donate here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Cobb County, GA
Accidents
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Nashville, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point

Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
EAST POINT, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Thompson
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Wheeler High School#Channel 2 Action News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cooperatornews.com

Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident

The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
179K+
Followers
124K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy