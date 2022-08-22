Read full article on original website
Police: Officers shoot, kill person who fired at them
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said. Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg...
Crash closes West Virginia Turnpike north of Pax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall, the agency said.
