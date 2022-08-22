Read full article on original website
Lanes reopened in northwestern Dallas after fire at abandoned hotel
DALLAS — West Mockingbird Lane has reopened after Dallas firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building. According to a WFAA source at the scene, the westbound lanes of Mockingbird near North Stemmons Freeway were blocked off Thursday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) told WFAA that...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
fox4news.com
Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe
DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
klif.com
Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer drives off roadway, arrested for driving while intoxicated, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An 18-year veteran officer with the Fort Worth Police Department has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, officials said Thursday. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth officers responded to a call concerning a vehicle that drove off the roadway, according to the police department.
1 person arrested after hitting man with car on Airport Freeway in Hurst, police say
HURST, Texas — A crash involving a man who police said hit a man on Airport Freeway in Hurst caused significant delays Friday morning. Hurst Police said the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of eastbound Airport Freeway. Police said the victim had been involved...
Dallas police still looking for driver involved in hit and run that left pedestrian dead
The Dallas Police Department are seeiking to identify the driver of a white truck involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead on August 21.
Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
fox4news.com
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Officials: Woman Dead After Vehicle Swept by Flood Water
One woman is dead after her vehicle was swept away by flood water in Mesquite, officials confirmed to NBC 5. Mesquite Fire Department officials said the unidentified woman was inside a vehicle under a bridge on Military Parkway. The woman was on the phone with family at that time and then lost contact.
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
fortworthreport.org
‘Dangerous situations’: Haltom City deputy fire chief details flood rescues
By Sunday evening, Fred Napp, deputy fire chief in Haltom City, knew the city could expect heavy rains. The Haltom City fire department prepared its swiftwater rescue boats and waited for the “Old Testament” rain to land, Napp said. The National Weather Service issued flood watches across Tarrant...
