Lanes reopened in northwestern Dallas after fire at abandoned hotel

DALLAS — West Mockingbird Lane has reopened after Dallas firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building. According to a WFAA source at the scene, the westbound lanes of Mockingbird near North Stemmons Freeway were blocked off Thursday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) told WFAA that...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe

DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
DESOTO, TX
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He's...
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage

FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Officials: Woman Dead After Vehicle Swept by Flood Water

One woman is dead after her vehicle was swept away by flood water in Mesquite, officials confirmed to NBC 5. Mesquite Fire Department officials said the unidentified woman was inside a vehicle under a bridge on Military Parkway. The woman was on the phone with family at that time and then lost contact.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth

DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
WFAA

WFAA

