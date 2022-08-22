Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cost for new public safety complex grows after unsafe brick facade discovered
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of the public safety complex coming to Knoxville has grown as crews have discovered a 40-plus-year-old brick facade not properly fastened on one of the previous St. Mary's Hospital buildings, according to the City of Knoxville. The city has executed an emergency procurement, for...
Downtown stadium: Sports Authority blesses financing strategy to cover higher construction costs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pivoting to address rising costs, the Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority on Tuesday morning blessed expanding a taxing district around the proposed downtown stadium in order to capture additional revenue to help cover stadium construction expenses. Knoxville City Council was expected to do the same Tuesday night....
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
WATE
Walkers can earn money to stay active in Market Square
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville announced that they will expand the walking program for participants to earn money to stay active. Nourish Knoxville announced the expansion of its walking program to encourage the community to practice a more active lifestyle. The program will start on Sept. 7, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville City Council to vote on baseball stadium funding, art installation in downtown park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council was expected to meet to discuss several high-profile agenda items. They included funding for a baseball stadium with a higher-than-expected price tag, whether the city would cut down some trees for an art installation, and whether to buy a mobile video camera trailer for the Knoxville Police Department.
Crews extinguish fire at South Knoxville apartments
An investigation is underway after an early Wednesday morning exterior fire at the Stonewall Lofts apartment complex on Chapman Highway.
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
Freon leak at Knoxville middle school sends 8 to the hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call at Whittle Spring Elementary School where they found a faulty air conditioner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Knoxville housing market reports falling prices, larger supply in July
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time this year, the average price of a three-bedroom home in Knoxville fell compared to the month before. In June, it was around $361,300. According to reports of trends in July though, the average price fell to about $343,000. The number of sold homes in Knoxville also fell steeply compared to the month before.
Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop
BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
WATE
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creepycon, the creepiest show in town, is back this weekend! With shows, stage and floor performances, contests, panels, workshops and tons of vendors, you'll have plenty to do and see while attending. The event takes place at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center and runs on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets here.
Knoxville woman arrested on ‘multitude of outstanding warrants,’ police say
Nyota Janeth faces nearly a dozen charges after thefts were reported at Knoxville gyms and a downtown restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
hardknoxwire.com
Authorities seek help identifying deceased homeless man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a homeless man whose corpse was found two years ago in a South Knoxville park. The man, who was known by the nickname “Railroad Nick” in the homeless community, was believed to be a white male between 60 and 70 years old who stood approximately 5’10” tall, according to officials from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
freightwaves.com
Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years
A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1