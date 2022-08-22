ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
WATE

Walkers can earn money to stay active in Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville announced that they will expand the walking program for participants to earn money to stay active. Nourish Knoxville announced the expansion of its walking program to encourage the community to practice a more active lifestyle. The program will start on Sept. 7, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
WBIR

Knoxville City Council to vote on baseball stadium funding, art installation in downtown park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council was expected to meet to discuss several high-profile agenda items. They included funding for a baseball stadium with a higher-than-expected price tag, whether the city would cut down some trees for an art installation, and whether to buy a mobile video camera trailer for the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
WBIR

Knoxville housing market reports falling prices, larger supply in July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time this year, the average price of a three-bedroom home in Knoxville fell compared to the month before. In June, it was around $361,300. According to reports of trends in July though, the average price fell to about $343,000. The number of sold homes in Knoxville also fell steeply compared to the month before.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
WATE

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creepycon, the creepiest show in town, is back this weekend! With shows, stage and floor performances, contests, panels, workshops and tons of vendors, you'll have plenty to do and see while attending. The event takes place at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center and runs on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Authorities seek help identifying deceased homeless man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a homeless man whose corpse was found two years ago in a South Knoxville park. The man, who was known by the nickname “Railroad Nick” in the homeless community, was believed to be a white male between 60 and 70 years old who stood approximately 5’10” tall, according to officials from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
freightwaves.com

Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years

A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
