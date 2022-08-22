Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]
Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 from Rock Blvd. in Sparks closed overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound I-80 ramp from Rock Boulevard in Sparks overnight Thursday. Intermittent ramp and lane closures will take place as NDOT undertakes routine surface repairs to the interstate bridge surface. The ramp and lane closures will begin...
KOLO TV Reno
4 displaced in Sun Valley fire
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]
WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
2news.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing some power outages around downtown Reno
Reno Police and the Reno Fire Department responded to a crash where a semi-truck hit a power pole on Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Kuenzli Street and High Street around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. Reno Police say the driver of the semi-truck was...
Sparks police fatally shoot suspect Monday night on Market Street
Sparks police responding to a "family disturbance" shot and killed a suspect in the area of 1600 Market Street on Monday night, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident. According to a news release, the suspect was armed with a knife when police opened fire. The sheriff's...
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
2news.com
State Police Seek Driver Who Caused Rollover Crash in Sparks
A driver was hurt after crashing to avoid a collision with another car on Pyramid Way near Los Altos Parkway late Thursday morning. Witnesses tell state troopers they saw a silver utility vehicle merge into the lane -- almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta swerved to avoid crashing...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Fire Weather Watch Over Reno, Parts of Nevada for Saturday Afternoon Through Early Evening
For parts of northeast California, Reno, and portions of northwest Nevada, there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect from Saturday afternoon until early evening due to gusty winds and low humidity. As early as Thursday, August 25, the National Weather Service issued the alert. The alert is currently at a moderate level.
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
Record-Courier
Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft
A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A significant portion of Ruhenstroth’s population turned out to offer their input on a proposal to install RV stalls at three county locations, including the Fairgrounds. I counted 60 people at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center for the meeting. Community Services Director Scott Morgan assured the crowd that Tuesday night was the first of many steps and that the county walks pretty slow when it comes to these proposals.
