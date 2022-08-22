ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storey County, NV

L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 from Rock Blvd. in Sparks closed overnight

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound I-80 ramp from Rock Boulevard in Sparks overnight Thursday. Intermittent ramp and lane closures will take place as NDOT undertakes routine surface repairs to the interstate bridge surface. The ramp and lane closures will begin...
KOLO TV Reno

4 displaced in Sun Valley fire

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]

WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
KOLO TV Reno

Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
KOLO TV Reno

Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
2news.com

State Police Seek Driver Who Caused Rollover Crash in Sparks

A driver was hurt after crashing to avoid a collision with another car on Pyramid Way near Los Altos Parkway late Thursday morning. Witnesses tell state troopers they saw a silver utility vehicle merge into the lane -- almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta swerved to avoid crashing...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
Record-Courier

Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft

A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
Record-Courier

The Aug. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A significant portion of Ruhenstroth’s population turned out to offer their input on a proposal to install RV stalls at three county locations, including the Fairgrounds. I counted 60 people at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center for the meeting. Community Services Director Scott Morgan assured the crowd that Tuesday night was the first of many steps and that the county walks pretty slow when it comes to these proposals.

