mouseplanet.com
Visiting the Lakeland Antique Mall
The Disney parks are in a constant state of development and rennovation. The parks, hotels, and the rest are constantly changing over time, with the seasons, with different festivals, and so on. Each of these iterations involves "out with the old and in with the new." Props, furniture, signs and other doodads are replaced and the old ones are sent out to the trash heap… or are they?
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- KyLo & Co by Stephanie
KyLo & Co is located in Lakeland, Florida, and makes handcrafted custom canvas art perfect for every occasion. The owner, Stephanie, is a Lakeland Local, Mother, and Wife. God placed KyLo & Co on Stephanie’s heart with a mission to bless the people and the space that her artwork finds a home in, which is why Jeremiah 29:11 is handwritten on the back of every canvas.
plantcityobserver.com
Small Business of the Month: Bubbakoo’s Burritos
Since opening its doors in Plant City nearly two years ago, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been bringing in crowds with its signature, tortilla-wrapped delicacies. It’s growth in name recognition and becoming a restaurant hub in town, has earned it the title of Small Business of the Month for August – granted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce.
What to Do This Weekend | August 26-28
Film: Edge of Tomorrow | Polk Theatre | 7:30 p.m. A Traveling Gentleman Live | The Brass Tap | 8 p.m. Glow Night II | Union Hall | 9 p.m. Puppy Party! | Scout & Tag | 10 a.m. Southeastern University Football vs North American University | Victory Field | 7 p.m.
Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend
Juvenile and CeeLo Green will also be there.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
LAKELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY MAIN BRANCH WILL OPEN SEPT. 6TH
The Lakeland Public Library Main Branch will open Tuesday, September 6th after months of construction for Phase One of the project that includes new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, new collection layout and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center. The entire library...
fox13news.com
Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses
LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
ospreyobserver.com
Future South Florida Baptist Hospital Taking Shape In Plant City
All eyes gazed upward as the highest beam topped the newest building around, marking a construction milestone for the future South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City, just north of I-4. That steel beam was covered in messages from more than 100 supporters — including elected officials, business leaders, construction...
click orlando
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday
Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
Swan Landing Will Add to Lakeland’s Mix of Affordable Housing
Swan Landing, an affordable apartment project on Griffin Road that faced delays after being initially approved for federal and city funds two years ago, is on the move again and will add 88 apartments to the mix available for income-qualified families and individuals. Construction is expected to begin soon for...
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
FedEx truck catches fire on I-75 in Tampa
A FedEx truck caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa Friday morning.
aroundosceola.com
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
