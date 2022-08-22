Read full article on original website
Yard Act’s latest is a ‘knowingly hypocritical snapshot’ of the times we live in
Yard Act formed in Leeds, England, in September 2019 when bassist Ryan Needham lived in singer James Smith’s spare room. Less than 3 years later, the band released their debut album, The Overload, in January on Island Records. It quickly made a splash, debuting at No. 2 on the UK albums chart. Plus, Yard Act is one of NPR Music’s “Slingshot Artists to Watch” for 2022. The band says The Overload is “a political record, but in the same way that all great observations of human nature are — a messy, complex, knowingly hypocritical snapshot of our current state of play.”
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Supports Sustainable Fashion in Borrowed Designer Dress & Glittery Golden Goose Sneakers
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, urged her fans to consume fashion renewably on her Instagram on Aug. 24. The 19-year-old eco-activist teamed up with Annie’s Ibiza, a vintage designer rental, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of sustainable shopping. A snippet of the post’s caption describing her love of the green fashion practice reads, “Personally, I love exploring my style and it’s a great way to practice sustainable fashion while incorporating new pieces.” The fashionista borrowed looks from a handful of impressive designers, styling and taking photos of the full ensembles for her followers....
The Most Popular Baby Names Inspired By TV Shows Includes a Throwback Girl Name That's Surprisingly Timely Again
Game of Thrones fans are dominating the most popular baby names inspired by TV shows list. A new study done by Confused.com found that Arya was the third most frequently chosen girl name in the United States in 2021. 2,320 babies were named after Maisie Williams’s character last year. This lines up nicely with the recent resurgence of GOT. The show’s prequel House of the Dragon dropped on HBO this month so we’re sure to see more Aryas — and perhaps some Daemon Targaryens if people are feeling really creative. Kylie, Khloe and Kendall all made the top ten as well, showing that...
The Key Studio Sessions: Ghösh
The Philly digital hardcore duo shares a high-octane instudio performance ahead of high-profile gigs opening for My Chemical Romance and playing Philly Music Fest. The first time I saw Ghösh was at the legendarily unhinged West Philly spot Cousin Danny’s, where they played a packed house opening for gritty noisemakers NAH and Deli Girls; it was the thick of January in 2020, the floor was shaking, the room was sweaty, and the duo’s high-BPM fusion of electronica, punk, and rap took the energy higher and higher.
Farewell, mewithoutYou: Scenes from the Philly post-hardcore faves’ final show
A career-spanning setlist, two encores, and lots of love and energy filled The Fillmore on Saturday. After 20 years, seven albums, and innumerable miles logged on the road, Philadelphia experimental rock band mewithoutYou has reached the end of their collective road. Their final show on Saturday, May 20th, offered a 32-song, career spanning setlist, touching on all of their studio albums — from the propulsive post-hardcore of Catch For Us The Foxes to the moody indie folk of It’s All Crazy! It’s All False! It’s All A Dream! It’s Allright to the dazzling rock atmospheres of their final [Untitled] LP.
