Game of Thrones fans are dominating the most popular baby names inspired by TV shows list. A new study done by Confused.com found that Arya was the third most frequently chosen girl name in the United States in 2021. 2,320 babies were named after Maisie Williams’s character last year. This lines up nicely with the recent resurgence of GOT. The show’s prequel House of the Dragon dropped on HBO this month so we’re sure to see more Aryas — and perhaps some Daemon Targaryens if people are feeling really creative. Kylie, Khloe and Kendall all made the top ten as well, showing that...

TV SHOWS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO