WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WLWT 5
A vehicle fire is causing delays along I-75 near Clifton
CINCINNATI — A vehicle on fire is causing delays along the interstate near Clifton. The three right lanes are blocked due to the vehicle fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation cameras. Slow traffic is backed up to Exit 3 towards Hopple Street. Authorities advise motorists to expect...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
Wave 3
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after shooting, crash near Cincinnati State that prompted lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on scene. It happened around 10 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash. Officers...
WLWT 5
Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
WLWT 5
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
Fox 19
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
WKRC
Emergency bridge repair to close I-275 lanes, ramp
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Crews will have to close lanes on I-275 after a tall truck damaged a beam under the Winton Road overpass. Northbound Winton Road has been down to one lane over I-275 since August 16. At about 8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, I-275 westbound will be reduced...
Fox 19
Warren County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects after 5 vehicles stolen
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five vehicles were stolen on Aug. 22 in a Deerfield Township neighborhood. Each vehicle was stolen from the Montclaire Subdivision on the same night, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicles were left unlocked with...
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
WLWT 5
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
