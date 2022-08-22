Read full article on original website
New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
4H members show animals at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair. WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects. There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the...
Concessionaires looking for workers at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On this first day of the Canfield Fair, there are more than a few concessionaires still struggling to find enough bodies to run their stands. “Today you can’t get help at all… no matter what you do,” said Darlene DeChellis with Grandma Lamana’s Pepperoni Rolls.
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance
CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
‘Sweet memories,’ charity focus of fair tent
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -A tent at the Canfield Fair is sure to take you down Memory Lane. Vivid colors. Blues, reds, grays–t-shirts stacked from the ground to 8 feet high, and they all have familiar designs: Pez, Double Bubble, Good Humor, which was started in Youngstown, and more. Linda...
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
Youngstown school board hires new treasurer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown City School Board hired a new treasurer. The vote to hire Bryan Schiraldi from Lowellville was 7-0. He signed a three-year contract and will start on Sept. 8.
‘The next frontier:’ First of its kind 3D ceramic printer in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Northeast Ohio has a proud tradition of making ceramics. East Liverpool was once called the pottery capital of the world. Youngstown Business Incubator hopes to continue that tradition with new technology. In Youngstown, YBI debuted a machine capable of 3D printing ceramics. This was the...
A first week with fun planned for YSU students
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- In between classes, YSU is making sure students are not bored. This week there are plenty of campus events happening to kick of the year including ziplining. Taking to the skies fits the theme of welcome week 2022: Out Of This World. But this is just the...
Negotiations over; will Niles teachers strike?
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board and teachers union reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday evening, and there will be no strike. Teachers could be heard saying, “See you in class tomorrow,” to the students that gathered to support them as they exited Ciminero’s Banquet Centre where they gathered to vote.
‘Changed me for the better:’ Leader of local United Way talks recent health struggles
(WKBN) — Bob Hannon has had several careers — sportscaster, play-by-play man, non-profit president. But this summer he stared death in the face and beat it. Just walking downhill into his United Way offices in Youngstown, Hannon gets tired. “The loss of weight makes me weak and fatigued,”...
Local man works as mission engineer in coming NASA launch
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native is helping make history through his involvement with the Artemis I Mission. Nick Mastramico has been a structural engineer for NASA for about 10 years. He has worked on nearly every part of the Artemis I rocket. The Boardman High School graduate...
Lack of negotiations frustrates Niles teachers union
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Drive down most any street in Niles and you’ll see a sign supporting Niles teachers. One last negotiating session is on Wednesday. If there’s no contract, they’re threatening to strike Thursday. Monday, the union spokesperson outlined the frustrations they’re having while no one with the school board would comment.
Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits. The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one. Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up...
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team. Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he’s representing two freshman football players who Hartman...
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one person is injured after a fatal crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway in the westbound lanes. According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle. One of those people has died. The other person has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Youngstown mayor declares US Heartland Global Leadership Day
(WKBN) — Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown joined over 35 mayors and governors in 11 states across the Heartland in celebrating Aug. 30 as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, as organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The declaration shows commitment to America’s global engagement to advance the economic,...
Local bridge dedicated to decorated Air Force veteran
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge in Austintown has been dedicated to a local hero. The bridge along State Route 46 over State Route 180 is now the “Air Force 2nd Lt. William Vaughan Memorial Bridge.”. Many gathered on Monday at the Quaker Steak & Lube in Austintown...
Further hearing set in lawsuit filed by former superintendent against Canfield PD
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawsuit against the Canfield Police Department continues after a Mahoning County judge overruled a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the suit. On Aug. 16, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito overruled Magistrate James Melone’s dismissal of former Canfield Schools superintendent Alex Geordan.
