Jersey City ward map to stay after dismissal of lawsuit
Jersey City’s controversial ward map will be here to stay for the rest of the decade after a state judge tossed out a lawsuit that attempted to overturn the map. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula dismissed the lawsuit, filed by a coalition of groups and Councilman Frank Gilmore against the creators of the map, at the William J. Brennan Courthouse today with prejudice, meaning another complaint cannot be filed.
insidernj.com
LD-28 Confidential: The Potential for a Proxy War Ahead of 2025
The coming retirement of state Senator Ronald L. Rice sets up an intriguing Newark-centric dance. against the backdrop of the fledgling gubernatorial candidacy of Mayor Ras Baraka – a delicate political high wire act, not only for Baraka, but for Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones. Going back...
hudsoncountyview.com
Fulop agrees with Murphy on Jersey City’s Amy DeGise: ‘Let the court system play it out’
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop agrees with Gov. Phil Murphy (D) regarding Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run, stating “let the court system play it out” during an interview this morning. “Look, I think I’ve been pretty clear: there’s no reason you should ever leave the scene of an...
New Jersey Globe
Manchester local race is critical for Gilmore’s return to power
Manchester, the Ocean County municipality eternally identified as the site of the Hindenburg airship disaster, is the next test of George Gilmore’s return as the Ocean County Republican Chairman. The township of about 45,000 people is solidly Republican, but local elections are non-partisan and the mayor, Robert A. Hudak,...
New Jersey Globe
Greg Handshy, South Toms River mayor, dies at 66
Gregory J. Handshy, the Democratic mayor of South Toms River and a candidate for re-election to a second term this fall, died on August 21. He was 66. The borough announced his death on their website. “Greg was a true public servant who dedicated nearly 20 years of his life...
New Jersey Globe
Alexander gets backing from hospitality workers’ union
The political action committee for UNITE HERE Local 54, a union representing hospitality workers in South Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, today endorsed Democrat Tim Alexander in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Tim will be fighting to bring good union jobs to our district to rebuild our infrastructure, expand rail...
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
insidernj.com
League of Women Voters Responds to the Morris GOP
It’s the voters who are going to lose, not the League of Women Voters itself. That’s from Nancy Hedinger, the president of the League of Women Voters in the Morristown area, responding to the move by Morris County Republicans to decline invites – “politely” we must point out – to take part in League debates this year.
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
New Jersey Globe
Bound Brook mayor resigning September 2, one day after departure would have triggered special election
Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen, a Republican, will resign on September 2 to move to a retirement condo in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, narrowly avoiding the triggering of a special election to fill the remaining year of his term. Bound Brook is among the most politically competitive in the...
New Jersey Globe
Morris GOP files lawsuit against Rizzo for non-payment of convention table fee
Morris County Republicans are suing Phil Rizzo for failing to pay a $1,500 fee to set up a table at their county convention in March, when he was seeking the organization line in his run for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district. In their lawsuit, the Morris GOP alleges...
New Jersey Globe
Barranco pushes Murphy to step up transparency on American Rescue Plan funds
As Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration makes plans to spend the last $1 billion of federal COVID relief funds, Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) wants to make sure the money is given out in a fair and transparent way. “It’s the same old story. Democrats promise transparency and then cut back-room...
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
cityandstateny.com
Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez
Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas
NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
What happens if Amy DeGise resigns from the City Council?
If embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise resigns from her seat on the City Council, who will choose her successor this year – the voters this Nov. 8, or Mayor Steven Fulop’s allies on the council?. The answer: it all depends on the timing. DeGise, who is an...
New Jersey Globe
Morris Republicans turn down League of Women Voters debates
The Morris County Republican Party announced today that its candidates will not participate in debates hosted by the League of Women Voters (LWV), saying that the LWV is biased towards Democrats despite being a purportedly nonpartisan organization. “I see no benefit to the Republican candidates to participate in this type...
Gov. Hochul says she supports bill to cap NYC school class sizes
Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that she supports sweeping legislation that would establish more aggressive class size limits in New York City’s public schools, the strongest comments she’s made since the bill was overwhelmingly passed by the legislature last month. “I’m looking closely at it. I’m inclined to be supportive,” Hochul said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, adding she spoke yesterday with Mayor Eric Adams and expected a resolution in the...
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
