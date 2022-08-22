ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City ward map to stay after dismissal of lawsuit

Jersey City’s controversial ward map will be here to stay for the rest of the decade after a state judge tossed out a lawsuit that attempted to overturn the map. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula dismissed the lawsuit, filed by a coalition of groups and Councilman Frank Gilmore against the creators of the map, at the William J. Brennan Courthouse today with prejudice, meaning another complaint cannot be filed.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

LD-28 Confidential: The Potential for a Proxy War Ahead of 2025

The coming retirement of state Senator Ronald L. Rice sets up an intriguing Newark-centric dance. against the backdrop of the fledgling gubernatorial candidacy of Mayor Ras Baraka – a delicate political high wire act, not only for Baraka, but for Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones. Going back...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Manchester local race is critical for Gilmore’s return to power

Manchester, the Ocean County municipality eternally identified as the site of the Hindenburg airship disaster, is the next test of George Gilmore’s return as the Ocean County Republican Chairman. The township of about 45,000 people is solidly Republican, but local elections are non-partisan and the mayor, Robert A. Hudak,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greg Handshy, South Toms River mayor, dies at 66

Gregory J. Handshy, the Democratic mayor of South Toms River and a candidate for re-election to a second term this fall, died on August 21. He was 66. The borough announced his death on their website. “Greg was a true public servant who dedicated nearly 20 years of his life...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Alexander gets backing from hospitality workers’ union

The political action committee for UNITE HERE Local 54, a union representing hospitality workers in South Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, today endorsed Democrat Tim Alexander in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Tim will be fighting to bring good union jobs to our district to rebuild our infrastructure, expand rail...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

League of Women Voters Responds to the Morris GOP

It’s the voters who are going to lose, not the League of Women Voters itself. That’s from Nancy Hedinger, the president of the League of Women Voters in the Morristown area, responding to the move by Morris County Republicans to decline invites – “politely” we must point out – to take part in League debates this year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Barranco pushes Murphy to step up transparency on American Rescue Plan funds

As Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration makes plans to spend the last $1 billion of federal COVID relief funds, Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) wants to make sure the money is given out in a fair and transparent way. “It’s the same old story. Democrats promise transparency and then cut back-room...
HEALTH
cityandstateny.com

Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez

Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey Globe

Morris Republicans turn down League of Women Voters debates

The Morris County Republican Party announced today that its candidates will not participate in debates hosted by the League of Women Voters (LWV), saying that the LWV is biased towards Democrats despite being a purportedly nonpartisan organization. “I see no benefit to the Republican candidates to participate in this type...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Gov. Hochul says she supports bill to cap NYC school class sizes

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that she supports sweeping legislation that would establish more aggressive class size limits in New York City’s public schools, the strongest comments she’s made since the bill was overwhelmingly passed by the legislature last month. “I’m looking closely at it. I’m inclined to be supportive,” Hochul said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, adding she spoke yesterday with Mayor Eric Adams and expected a resolution in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ

