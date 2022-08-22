Read full article on original website
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)
North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan
Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
myleaderpaper.com
Blue Owl founder to step down; will say goodbye this weekend
It took about three years and divine intervention for Mary Hostetter to leave the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The founder of the Kimmswick restaurant, 6116 Second St., will say goodbye to staff members and as many customers as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.
This Wentzville Mansion Has a Water Park, Arcade & Bowling Alley
I have an unrealistic wish-list for what I'd love to have in a home. I'd like a basketball court, arcade and a water park. I'd also love to have a bowling alley lined with albums. Guess what. I found such a place and it's really in Wentzville, Missouri. This is...
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
advantagenews.com
Food giveaway Saturday at Alton church
An Alton church is hosting a food giveaway tomorrow. Starting at 10am, you can drive up to the Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ and volunteers will bring a box of groceries to your vehicle. 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown tells The Big Z she is partnering with that...
$1M worth of free school supplies to be given to St. Louis teachers
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, most students are excited about heading back to class. But for students whose parents can't afford school supplies, the first day of school can be a stressful time. The group "KidSmart” is relieving that stress for thousands of families Wednesday afternoon.
stljewishlight.org
Broyt Baking closing its doors for good
Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challah and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During the Weekend, August 26 to August 28
This weekend is as diverse as St. Louis: We've got the ever-popular Festival of Nations, Missouri's first-ever Book Festival, and another festival dedicated to the vegans and vegetarians of our fine city. It's a busy weekend, so get planning! Don't forget to plan your weekend out, either:. Friday 08/26. Bookworm...
KMOV
SLPS provides details on search for new superintendent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Kelvin Adams announced he will retire at the end of the year. Officials shared the timeline of the search. Right now, the district is preparing an application for potential candidates. All...
KMOV
Cardinal Ritter Prep’s Black male educators make a difference in students’ lives
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture celebrating Black male educators at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School has gone viral. The photo was taken on the first day of school to show the school’s commitment to diversity and representation. “There’s an honor and respect for it here that just...
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
KSDK
KidSmart backpack distribution event at Ballpark Village
It’s time to head back to school, but 90,000 students in St. Louis aren’t able to afford school supplies. A backpack giveaway is happening Wednesday.
stljewishlight.org
The Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry has been helping families for 30 years. Time to celebrate
Every day, dozens of desperately hungry St. Louisans visit the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. They may be facing tough times, but they’ll leave knowing they can feed their families. Families in need have relied on the food pantry for 30 years, and. on Sunday, Sept. 11 the JFS...
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
KMOV
Surprise Squad helps community with back-to-school supplies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Parents, students and even teachers are looking for school supplies. And they’re feeling the inflation pinch. As schools across the Metro area return to the classroom, the KMOV Surprise Squad wanted to help ease some of the school supply crunch.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show
ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
KMOV
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
South Grand businesses, residents invited to National Night Out
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Neighborhood Stabilization team went door to door to ask businesses for their help to prevent crime and strengthen relationships with police on Tuesday. A group started by passing out flyers for businesses to post inside their windows on South Grand to promote National...
