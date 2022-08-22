Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained
Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD crews managed to contain the fire...
mynewsla.com
4,625-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Freeway Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 4,625 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Second of Two Motorists Killed in Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los Angeles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
mynewsla.com
2 Men Dead, 1 Injured in Westlake Shooting with Toddlers Nearby
Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Lanes of 57 Freeway Near Fullerton
A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig prompted closure of three right lanes of the northbound Orange (57) Freeway Tuesday in the Fullerton area. The crash was reported at about 7:15 a.m. at Chapman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Some minor injuries were reported, according to the CHP.
mynewsla.com
Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland
Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
mynewsla.com
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A man was wounded early Monday morning when he was shot by two male suspects on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Suspect Sought
A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway. Police...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Norwalk Found
A 22-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was reported missing in Norwalk was found Wednesday. Luis Fernando Ramirez-Tapia, who also has Prader-Willi syndrome and who authorities say has the mental capacity of a 7 year old, was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 14300 block of Flallon Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
Comments / 0