A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO