Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport to give public a chance to meet police chief finalists
BRIDGEPORT — With just over two weeks left in the search for a new police chief, the mayor’s office is pledging an “opportunity for public engagement” with the three to-be-named finalists. City officials did not give details as to what form that would take. Last week...
Register Citizen
Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement
BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
Register Citizen
West Haven mayor defends partial attendance at council meetings
WEST HAVEN — Some members of the public, who waited roughly 31/2 hours to address the City Council with their concerns last Monday, said they were disappointed to see Mayor Nancy Rossi leave at the moment they were invited to speak. Rossi gathered her papers and left the room...
Register Citizen
FBI investigating Stamford for possible election ‘illegalities,’ judge says
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge said there was an FBI investigation into alleged “illegalities” related to the city’s 2017 elections Wednesday during the ongoing trial of a former Stamford Democratic City Committee chair. The state on Tuesday rested its case against John Mallozzi, who...
Register Citizen
George Eames appointed Durham first selectman after six-week vacancy
DURHAM — Republican George Eames was appointed last week to fill the town’s first selectman vacancy, ending a nearly six-week search for a replacement. Durham had been without someone in the town’s top job since Laura Francis resigned July 18, stepping down for a leadership position with the South Central Region Council of Governments in West Haven.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield approves nearly $200K in public safety funding, including school resource officer
NEW FAIRFIELD — A third school resource officer and new police car are some of the public safety needs that will be supported following voter approval of $195,500 in funding. First Selectman Pat Del Monaco said she’s happy with the outcome of Tuesday’s special town meeting, during which all...
Register Citizen
‘Kill Bob’ poster hung outside Greenwich karate studio mistaken for campaign threat against Stefanowski
GREENWICH — Police quickly uncovered the mystery of a hand-made “Kill Bob” sign found outside a state GOP field office Tuesday morning that drew the concern of Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor. Capt. Mark Zuccerella said officers responded to the incident at the East Putnam...
Register Citizen
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
Register Citizen
Greenwich schools head pledges probe of video of Cos Cob administrator’s discussion of hiring practices
GREENWICH — The school system will conduct an investigation into comments apparently made by an elementary school administrator about alleged discriminatory hiring practices at the school and efforts by teachers to influence students’ political opinions. A video released by the media organization Project Veritas shows a man identified...
Register Citizen
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 43, sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on firearms offense, violating supervised release
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm while he was on supervised release for an earlier offense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Andre Hudson, 43, was sentenced by U.S....
Register Citizen
Bridgeport schools reverse decision to go to half days
BRIDGEPORT — The school district has reversed its decision to go to half days for the remainder of the week. After experiencing high temperatures on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani informed parents that evening that schools would have early dismissals instead through the rest of the school year’s first week. Wednesday evening, however, Testani once again changed course, informing parents that the final two days of the week would be full days after all.
Register Citizen
Torrington neighbors keeping an eye on East Pearl Road solar installation
TORRINGTON — Ruwet Farm sits on the corner of East Pearl Road and Torringford Street, a spread of open fields, barns, the historic Torringford Cemetery and a farmhouse. Across the street in another field are thousands of solar panels, which were installed in 2021. Ann Ruwet, a member of...
Register Citizen
Wilton man files complaint against ride-share powerhouse Lyft over brutal 2021 assault
STAMFORD — A Wilton resident is among 17 plaintiffs who have filed complaints against the ride-share company Lyft for failing to protect them from physical or sexual assault. Stuart Berman, an elderly man who worked as a Lyft driver, filed in connection with a beating he sustained during a...
Register Citizen
Plymouth educators ignored abuse by teacher for years, warrant charges
PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
Register Citizen
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools
NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
Register Citizen
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
