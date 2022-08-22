ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Bridgeport to give public a chance to meet police chief finalists

BRIDGEPORT — With just over two weeks left in the search for a new police chief, the mayor’s office is pledging an “opportunity for public engagement” with the three to-be-named finalists. City officials did not give details as to what form that would take. Last week...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement

BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven mayor defends partial attendance at council meetings

WEST HAVEN — Some members of the public, who waited roughly 31/2 hours to address the City Council with their concerns last Monday, said they were disappointed to see Mayor Nancy Rossi leave at the moment they were invited to speak. Rossi gathered her papers and left the room...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

George Eames appointed Durham first selectman after six-week vacancy

DURHAM — Republican George Eames was appointed last week to fill the town’s first selectman vacancy, ending a nearly six-week search for a replacement. Durham had been without someone in the town’s top job since Laura Francis resigned July 18, stepping down for a leadership position with the South Central Region Council of Governments in West Haven.
DURHAM, CT
Register Citizen

New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich schools head pledges probe of video of Cos Cob administrator’s discussion of hiring practices

GREENWICH — The school system will conduct an investigation into comments apparently made by an elementary school administrator about alleged discriminatory hiring practices at the school and efforts by teachers to influence students’ political opinions. A video released by the media organization Project Veritas shows a man identified...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport schools reverse decision to go to half days

BRIDGEPORT — The school district has reversed its decision to go to half days for the remainder of the week. After experiencing high temperatures on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani informed parents that evening that schools would have early dismissals instead through the rest of the school year’s first week. Wednesday evening, however, Testani once again changed course, informing parents that the final two days of the week would be full days after all.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Plymouth educators ignored abuse by teacher for years, warrant charges

PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools

NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT

