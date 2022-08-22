BRIDGEPORT — The school district has reversed its decision to go to half days for the remainder of the week. After experiencing high temperatures on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani informed parents that evening that schools would have early dismissals instead through the rest of the school year’s first week. Wednesday evening, however, Testani once again changed course, informing parents that the final two days of the week would be full days after all.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO